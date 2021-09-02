This Dry Shampoo Makes Shoppers' Hair Look Even Better Than When It's Freshly Washed

This dry shampoo is free of talc, an ingredient that, in recent decades, has been linked to cancer. Some studies suggest that it increases risk of ovarian cancer, while others do not. Still, according to the FDA, there is potential for talc to be cross-contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen, which is why some may prefer to avoid the ingredient altogether. Instead, this dry shampoo uses rice starch as an oil-absorbing ingredient, and contains sea buckthorn extract, which has a high concentration of fatty acids that can help smooth and support damaged hair.