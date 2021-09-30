Shoppers Call This Blackhead-Removing Pore Sucker the 'Best Kept Secret on Amazon' for Clear Skin
My first brush with a pore-sucking vacuum was during a facial a couple years ago. It was a remarkable experience: Within seconds of the aesthetician running the vacuum over my face, I was gazing at my pores' remnants in water that looked dishwater gray. It was gross in the best possible way — and now, the technology is yours to try at home.
AOY's Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum uses a suction approach to remove blackheads and junk from your pores, plus a heated base that opens pores before you flip it over and extract the impurities (Buy It, $40, amazon.com). Legend has it that every time you try to squeeze a blackhead out at home, a dermatologist somewhere cries. So the pore sucker's hands-off approach mimics the smart aesthetician method of steaming skin to ease extractions, so it's less damaging than prodding at your skin. After all, legend has it that every time you try to squeeze a blackhead out at home, a dermatologist somewhere cries. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Getting Rid of Blackheads)
And according to shoppers, the results are spectacular. "This is the best kept secret on Amazon. The suctioning power is amazing and it's a breeze to clean," one reviewer wrote of the clog-removing prowess, along with a photo of their just-treated skin. "It starts off at a gentle level and increases the suction. I have very sensitive skin and it did not irritate [it]. As you can see, it did exactly what it said it would do. One of the best purchases I've made on Amazon."
Others mention the vacuum's pressure is faster, more thorough, and less invasive than attempting to remove blackheads themselves, and after a stint of using it twice a week, they realized their skin was totally blackhead-free. With four different head attachments — including a face massager, shoppers have no qualms about recommending the rechargeable tool to their friends and family. And as a bonus, it comes equipped with a 20x magnifying camera that connects via WiFi, so you can see what you're doing in real time.
Which isn't to say that you should toss your skincare products in favor of going it alone with the AOY. As dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Shape, pore cleaners can help remove debris from skin, but only if you're already set with a clarifying routine. And if you're using sensitizing ingredients like retinol or glycolic acid, Dr. Zeichner adds that you should tread carefully — and keep an eye on the camera to make sure you're not overdoing it.
That aside, AOY users are mighty pleased. "Used it on a few whiteheads and they were gone the next day," one wrote. "It works like magic." In the words of a last reviewer, "This changed everything. The product is beautifully designed and affordable; it has strong suction power, but it is not too strong and does not leave traces. The blackheads are cleaned with a single sweep."
Sounds better than my actual vacuum, to be honest. Purchase the "magic" blackhead remover for $40 on Amazon.