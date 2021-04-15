If there's a particularly gender-polarizing type of beauty product, it's scent. How often do you see a male-oriented fragrance described as "floral" or a female-positioned one as "icy" or "musky"? Exactly — and Arcadia's unisex fragrances are changing that. Founder Amna Al Habtoor created the line in 2018 under the guiding principle that every individual's narrative — and scent — is highly personal. Head to the company's website to click through a list of different stories, each of which is paired with a particular fragrance. Choose the journey that speaks to you the most and you're sure to get a fragrance that fits your vibe.