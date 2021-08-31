How to Deal with Irritating Armpit Chafing

Sweat makes things worse. It's tacky, and as the moisture evaporates, it leaves rough, irritating salt particles behind. "It's the perfect cocktail for skin flare-ups, like chafing and rashes," says Elizabeth Kiracofe, M.D., a dermatologist in Chicago. You're not in the clear when the weather cools off either. Skin tends to become even drier, so instead of gliding, it can skid painfully. When your skin has been rubbed the wrong way, ease the discomfort, then make moves to prevent it from happening again. Here, the game plan for armpit chafing.