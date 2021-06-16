Shoppers Swear This $13 Hair Mask Is the Only Thing That Saves Their Dry, Damaged Hair
Hair masks that promise silky and healthy locks are a dime a dozen, but masks that actually deliver on these promises are hard to come by. Good hair masks should treat damaged tresses and leave strands soft, silky, and smooth - and luckily, thousands of Amazon shoppers think they've found the best one.
The Arvazallia Professional Series Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask (Buy It, $13, amazon.com) has earned glowing reviews from customers whose hair ranges from fine to curly and textured. They say the mask transforms their tresses by deeply conditioning and hydrating them, improving their hair's elasticity by restoring weak and damaged strands. The result? Healthy and manageable hair that's really soft to the touch.
The star ingredient in the mask is argan oil, a rich antioxidant packed with essential nutrients to support healthy hair. It penetrates deep into the scalp to moisturize hair at its roots. And ICYDK, healthy hair starts in your scalp and roots. (Related: My Mom Swears By This $4 Tool for Combatting Hair Loss)
Reviewers rave that the hair mask treats their split ends and dull hair, and has even "saved" their strands after routine dye jobs and bleach treatments. Not to mention, more than 20,000 shoppers have left it a five-star rating. Many also noted how easy it is to incorporate into their routines. "First I shampoo, rinse, then I put this Argan Hair Mask on while I finish shaving," wrote one customer. The brand says five minutes is all you need to see results.
"My hair is very thin and curly," said another. "The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week, but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does… It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair."
A reviewer with curly hair also praised the benefits of the affordable hair mask: "This is by far the best product I have used on my hair yet! I have 4c curls, and this stuff really leaves it feeling soft and conditioned for days. I recently bleached my hair, and thanks to this mask, my curls are bouncy and healthier than ever. My second tub just arrived, so I really wanted to take the time to make a recommendation tailored to my curly-haired girls!"
If you suffer from dry, damaged strands, add the Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask to your Amazon cart now to get your silkiest hair yet.