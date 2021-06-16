Shoppers Swear This $13 Hair Mask Is the Only Thing That Saves Their Dry, Damaged Hair

A reviewer with curly hair also praised the benefits of the affordable hair mask: "This is by far the best product I have used on my hair yet! I have 4c curls, and this stuff really leaves it feeling soft and conditioned for days. I recently bleached my hair, and thanks to this mask, my curls are bouncy and healthier than ever. My second tub just arrived, so I really wanted to take the time to make a recommendation tailored to my curly-haired girls!"