The Anti-Aging Collagen Cream That 'Works Wonders' Is Just $13 Today
The importance of a good moisturizer can't be overstated, but as you get older, you might become more interested in a face cream that doesn't just hydrate your skin, but also has an anti-aging effect. And when it comes to skin care that delivers noticeable results, Amazon shoppers say the Arvesa collagen cream (Buy It, $13, was $24, amazon.com) doesn't disappoint - and today, you can get it for nearly half the price thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
The body naturally produces collagen, a protein that's fundamental to making skin look plump and firm. But as you age, collagen gets depleted - which is why a collagen cream containing ingredients that help increase production of this protein can have an anti-aging effect. Though collagen is its star ingredient, Arvesa's facial moisturizer is also formulated with vitamin A (which helps with cell turnover), nourishing vitamin E, and hydrating hyaluronic acid to make skin look and feel younger.
More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the product a five-star rating, and nearly 900 have left rave reviews, too, saying that it "works wonders." Many especially love the lightweight yet hydrating texture that doesn't leave your skin feeling greasy post-application. (Check out more customer-loved, anti-aging collagen creams here.)
Buy It: Arvesa Collagen Cream, $13 with coupon, was $24, amazon.com
"It is light, creamy, and easily goes into your skin, does not feel heavy and makes your face feel very soft and smooth, almost like velvet," wrote one customer. "My skin feels tighter, firmer, and fresh looking. This cream dispenses with a jar top pump and dispenses drops of cream smaller than a pea size, so it should last a long time and is more hygienic than your usual jar type creams."
"It gives a silky feel to the skin without leaving a greasy feeling," another wrote. "I mainly apply an even layer all over my face and dab an extra dot near the eyes. I see a noticeable difference in the fine wrinkles in the outside corner of my eyes."
Reviewers with both oily and dry skin types found that Arvesa's cream left their face feeling adequately moisturized, and since it's unscented, it can also be used on sensitive skin. Some shoppers said they even prefer the budget-friendly moisturizer to more expensive products they've used in the past.
With a 38 percent discount and an on-site coupon that takes an additional $2 off, you can get the top-rated collagen cream for nearly half off. So if you're looking for a skin-care product that's as good for your skin as it is for your wallet, this is one Prime Day beauty deal worth taking advantage of.