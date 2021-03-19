When Ashley Graham shares her must-have skin-care products, the world listens because, let's be honest, the model has the whole glowy and ethereal look down pat. I mean, who wouldn't want to snag some of that skin sorcery for themselves? (No one raises a hand.)
On her Instagram Story on Thursday, Graham shared a snapshot of six beauty products she's loving these days. The photo featured an array of skin-care creations for the face and body with a gif that read "FAV!" with a heart. And while Graham didn't elaborate as to why she loves each product, after taking a look at the stacked line-up, it's easy to imagine why she's such a fan. From rich creams to airy spritzes, all of Graham's go-to goodies are effective and well-rated by shoppers, and many are super wallet-friendly, too. Translation: You can score supermodel-level skin even if you're not ballin' on a supermodel-level budget. (Related: Ashley Graham Shared Her $6 Hack for Great Eyebrows)
Buy It: Flamingo Deep Nourishing Cream, $10, target.com
First up: Flamingo Deep Nourishing Cream (Buy It, $10, target.com), a recently-launched rich cream that's designed to deliver a generous dose of hydration. The formula features a blend of vetiver, bergamot, jasmine, and lavender for a "light and refreshing" scent, according to one reviewer. And with nourishing squalane, shea butter, and vitamin E, the Graham-approved cream makes for a "buttery" soft pick that promises to leave your skin dewy for hours — at least according to the many five-star ratings from Target shoppers. Oh, and in case you haven't noticed already, the whole tub (10 fluid ounces) is just 10 bucks.
Hanging out next to the cruelty-free cream in Graham's photo is Avya Skincare's Gentle Cleanser (Buy It, $35, amazon.com), which gently removes makeup and environmental pollutants without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. This non-foaming cleanser features tried-and-true acne fighter salicylic acid, along with oil-busting witch hazel. It also contains the all-around all-star ingredient, aloe vera, which works to soothe inflammation and calm skin sans irritation — something that many five-star shoppers point out in their stellar reviews.
Buy It: Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops, $30, amazon.com
If intense moisture and soothing effects are at the top of your priority list, you'll also want to snag Graham's Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops (Buy It, $30, amazon.com). You can trust this light-as-air serum to help you achieve Graham's signature dewy glow while keeping skin blemish-free thanks to exfoliating lactic acid and thyme extract, a natural antimicrobial to bust breakouts. It's packed with two kinds of sodium hyaluronate, a salt derived from hyaluronic acid, as well as niacinamide, which work together to help repair damage and seal in moisture. Vegan and free of potential irritants such as parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, this oil-free find is a solid choice for sensitive skin.
As long as you're treating your face to a little TLC, take cues from Graham's under-eye mask pick: 111SKIN's Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask (Buy It, $115 for eight, dermstore.com). While it's definitely more of a splurge, this set of eight hydrogel eye masks work like an instant vacation for tired peepers. Potent peptides, retinol, and, of course, hyaluronic acid, infuse the skin with moisture, leaving it feeling soft and plump while also reducing the appearance of dark circles and deep lines. Graham isn't the only famous fan of these Insta-worthy eye masks: Victoria Beckham loves them too. (In addition to these celeb-approved eye masks, Graham's also a fan of these super chic, $15 rose quartz gel eye masks.)
To snag Graham's signature glow without a lick of makeup, follow suit and snag St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), a super lightweight mist designed to give a subtle bronze that works for all skin types. If it's been far too long since you've seen a beach or even a sun-drenched patio, fear not, because this vegan, cruelty-free, and non-comedogenic mist will give you a streak-free, natural-looking glow to hold you over until your next tropical vacay.
With all that goodness for your face, you don't want to leave the rest of your bod hanging, which is probably why Graham loves Environ Skincare's Vitamin A, C & E Body Oil (Buy It, $99, amazon.com), a vitamin- and antioxidant-rich blend that shields skin from harsh elements, including dreaded winter dryness. Applying a few drops to your go-to moisturizer or lotion — or using it on its own for all-over softness — will help your skin feel silky smooth without stickiness. You can thank Graham later.