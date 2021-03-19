On her Instagram Story on Thursday, Graham shared a snapshot of six beauty products she's loving these days. The photo featured an array of skin-care creations for the face and body with a gif that read "FAV!" with a heart. And while Graham didn't elaborate as to why she loves each product, after taking a look at the stacked line-up, it's easy to imagine why she's such a fan. From rich creams to airy spritzes, all of Graham's go-to goodies are effective and well-rated by shoppers, and many are super wallet-friendly, too. Translation: You can score supermodel-level skin even if you're not ballin' on a supermodel-level budget. (Related: Ashley Graham Shared Her $6 Hack for Great Eyebrows)