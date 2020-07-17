Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you're dealing with thinning hair, finding a product that'll encourage healthy regrowth is easier said than done. Ashley Graham managed to find a product that made a noticeable difference and she's spreading the word.

Graham gave birth in January, so she might be experiencing postpartum hair loss, which affects some 50 percent of new moms. Pregnancy has notoriously amazing effects on women's hair, but post-birth is a different story. In fact, giving birth is a common cause of a condition called telogen effluvium, which is when a life event (e.g. birth or life stressors like surgery or major illness) causes hormonal changes, and more hair than normal enters the shedding phase. Some women will experience all-over hair loss, but many women only lose hair around their hairline, making their hair look fine in the front, Parents reports. The good news is postpartum hair loss usually lasts about three months and hair growth returns to normal on its own.

Regardless of why Graham reached for Kérastase Initialiste Advanced Scalp & Hair Serum, it's not hard to guess why she'd be impressed with its results. The formula is designed to address hair thinning and breakage, supporting healthy growth. It contains ceramides and peptides to reinforce strands and prevent breakage. You apply the serum directly onto your scalp and massage it in to target the new hair growth. (Related: Ashley Graham Loves This Moisturizer So Much, She Says It's "Like Crack")

Plenty of Sephora reviewers seem impressed with the serum's effect on hair loss. "I bought this product in hopes it would help to fix hairline breakage and promote baby hair growth—it has done wonders," one person wrote. "My hairline started to recede slightly/had major breakage due to wearing my hair in a high ponytail almost every day for the past few months. I've been using this serum for about a month (every day) and WOW. My hairline is so much fuller and my overall length has also improved in less than four weeks."

"At first I was skeptical about this, I did not have high hopes," another person wrote. "However, after almost finishing my first bottle, I was getting my hair done and my stylist asked, 'Are you doing something different to your hair? It feels so much thicker.' This is so good." (Related: Ashley Graham Shared Her $6 Hack for Great Eyebrows)

