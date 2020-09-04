Ashley Graham Loves These $15 Rose Quartz Gel Eye Masks to Prep Her Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Leave it to Ashley Graham to make getting ready for a drive-in movie (during quarantine) super captivating. Aside from being a supermodel and power mom, Graham has been known for her flawless beauty looks on and off the red carpet. Her natural-yet-glam presentation always has the internet wondering how to achieve her glowy looks at home. So, when she posted an IGTV of her getting ready, I took notes. (Related: Ashley Graham Shared her $6 Hack For Great Eyebrows)

When the video starts, Graham is wearing the chicest pink under-eye masks. She says they hydrate the area underneath her eyes before she applies her makeup. Thankfully, she then holds up the package to show the exact product — KNESKO's Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Eye Masks (Buy It, $15, knesko.com) — so you can try them for yourself at home.

At this point, you may be wondering why they're called rose quartz eye masks; the eye masks are indeed infused with the gemstone rose quartz. Although there have yet to be proven skin-care benefits of rose quartz, the stone is said to attract ~all forms of love~ when used. (Plus, it's pretty.) All in all, the triple threat of hydration, free radical protection, and anti-aging benefits make these under-eye masks seem like a total win.

If you've never used eye gels like these before, know that they're single-use. You apply the masks underneath your eyes, where your eye bags occur, after cleansing your skin before serum (or in Graham's case, makeup) application. (P.S. Here's the Correct Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products) Make sure to gently press down on the mask to remove any air bubbles and to increase suction so that you can receive the maximum results. Leave the mask on for 15 to 30 minutes to allow the serum to absorb into your skin. When the time has passed, remove the eye gels and gently massage the remaining serum into your skin. (Bonus tip: Use the extra serum in the package on other areas of your face to receive the anti-aging benefits there, too.)

The perks of using eye masks versus eye creams are, in part, due to their texture and accessibility. Eye gels tend to feel silkier and more refreshing whereas eye creams feel thicker on your skin — so the former is a great option if you then want to apply makeup versus head to bed. Plus, when you're traveling, it's much easier to throw eye gels into your bag versus adding another full-size beauty product.

Want to snag some of these skin-care benefits via an eye mask, but want to spend a little bit less? (Because, at $15 for one set, they're not exactly a cost-effective purchase.) Good news: These FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels from Patchology contain the antioxidant vitamin C to brighten and prevent aging from free radicals. Joanna Vargas's Bright Eye Firming Masks contain hydrating hyaluronic acid, while Rodial's Dragon's Blood Eye Masks have hyaluronic acid and antioxidants (including vitamin E) and to help plump underneath your eyes and prevent aging — so you can steal Graham's getting-ready ritual without spending $15 every time you want to show your under eyes a little love.

