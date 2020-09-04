Ashley Graham Loves These $15 Rose Quartz Gel Eye Masks to Prep Her Skin
See Graham's product pick, then scope out alternative (and even more affordable) options for trying eye masks yourself.
Leave it to Ashley Graham to make getting ready for a drive-in movie (during quarantine) super captivating. Aside from being a supermodel and power mom, Graham has been known for her flawless beauty looks on and off the red carpet. Her natural-yet-glam presentation always has the internet wondering how to achieve her glowy looks at home. So, when she posted an IGTV of her getting ready, I took notes. (Related: Ashley Graham Shared her $6 Hack For Great Eyebrows)
When the video starts, Graham is wearing the chicest pink under-eye masks. She says they hydrate the area underneath her eyes before she applies her makeup. Thankfully, she then holds up the package to show the exact product — KNESKO's Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Eye Masks (Buy It, $15, knesko.com) — so you can try them for yourself at home.
While KNESKO's Rose Quartz Eye Masks look great on Instagram, they also pack some powerful ingredients. The masks contain a cocktail of five antioxidants — vitamin E, vitamin C, white tea extract, licorice root extract, and grape seed extract — all proven to help reduce aging by protecting against free radicals in the environment. ICYDK, free radicals are created when your skin encounters harmful substances (such as air pollution or UV rays, for example), and these can cause faster skin aging. Antioxidants have been proven to help reduce these signs of aging and protect skin from the free radical damage caused by pollution.
The eye masks also contain two other key ingredients: hyaluronic acid and marine collagen. Hyaluronic acid's main function is to hydrate your skin but it also helps fight free radicals and keep skin looking dewy and plump. Marine collagen, made from the skin of fish, is responsible for improving elasticity and keeping skin firm and supple.
At this point, you may be wondering why they're called rose quartz eye masks; the eye masks are indeed infused with the gemstone rose quartz. Although there have yet to be proven skin-care benefits of rose quartz, the stone is said to attract ~all forms of love~ when used. (Plus, it's pretty.) All in all, the triple threat of hydration, free radical protection, and anti-aging benefits make these under-eye masks seem like a total win.
If you've never used eye gels like these before, know that they're single-use. You apply the masks underneath your eyes, where your eye bags occur, after cleansing your skin before serum (or in Graham's case, makeup) application. (P.S. Here's the Correct Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products) Make sure to gently press down on the mask to remove any air bubbles and to increase suction so that you can receive the maximum results. Leave the mask on for 15 to 30 minutes to allow the serum to absorb into your skin. When the time has passed, remove the eye gels and gently massage the remaining serum into your skin. (Bonus tip: Use the extra serum in the package on other areas of your face to receive the anti-aging benefits there, too.)
The perks of using eye masks versus eye creams are, in part, due to their texture and accessibility. Eye gels tend to feel silkier and more refreshing whereas eye creams feel thicker on your skin — so the former is a great option if you then want to apply makeup versus head to bed. Plus, when you're traveling, it's much easier to throw eye gels into your bag versus adding another full-size beauty product.
Want to snag some of these skin-care benefits via an eye mask, but want to spend a little bit less? (Because, at $15 for one set, they're not exactly a cost-effective purchase.) Good news: These FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels from Patchology contain the antioxidant vitamin C to brighten and prevent aging from free radicals. Joanna Vargas's Bright Eye Firming Masks contain hydrating hyaluronic acid, while Rodial's Dragon's Blood Eye Masks have hyaluronic acid and antioxidants (including vitamin E) and to help plump underneath your eyes and prevent aging — so you can steal Graham's getting-ready ritual without spending $15 every time you want to show your under eyes a little love.
Buy It: Patchology FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels, $15 for 5, ulta.com
Buy It: Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Masks, $60 for 5, dermstore.com or amazon.com
Buy It: Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Mask, $8 for 1, dermstore.com or $39 for 8, amazon.com
