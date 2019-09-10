Ashley Graham Loves This Moisturizer So Much, She Says It's "Like Crack"

Taking care of your skin in the winter can be a huge headache, especially if you already tend to have a dry complexion. Luckily, Ashley Graham recently name-dropped the moisturizer she uses to maintain her glowing skin during the winter months. Even better: It's under $20. (Related: Ashley Graham Swears By These Anti-Aging Products for Radiant Skin)

Speaking with Into The Gloss, Graham spilled the tea on tons of her style and beauty secrets. From her favorite concealer (Revlon PhotoReady Candid Concealer) to her go-to eye cream (Retrouvé Revitalizing Eye Concentrate), Graham gave readers a detailed walk-through of her daily beauty routine. And while many of the products that the model listed were (unsurprisingly) luxurious buys that would most definitely break the bank, her staple moisturizer is super cheap—like, less-than-$10-on-Amazon cheap.

Breaking down her morning routine, Graham explained that she starts by washing her face with SkinMedica Facial Cleanser (which she also uses to cleanse at night). Then she moisturizes with Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream (Buy It, $19, dermstore.com).

"If it's summer I'm doing the Light Nourishment, if it's winter I'm doing [the original] Skin Food," Graham explained. "That sh*t is like crack."

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is made with a nourishing mix of plant-based ingredients like chamomile and calendula extract, which both have potential anti-inflammatory properties. Whether you use the moisturizer on your face, elbows, hands, cuticles, or heels, the creamy product is meant to help dry skin appear more luminous. (Related: Weleda's New Skin Food Line of Beauty Products Have Your Every Need Covered)

The moisturizer has been one of the brand's best-sellers since its initial launch back in 1926. It even has a star-studded cult following that, in addition to Graham, includes celebs like Victoria Beckham, Adele, Rihanna, and Julia Roberts.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream is currently available on Dermstore for $19, and thousands of reviewers say you can't beat it.

"I love this lotion," wrote one reviewer. "I work in the medical field and I am constantly washing my hands and using sanitizer. My hands become so dry and get tiny cuts all over. Using this has absolutely saved my hands."

"As other reviewers have pointed out, this product is thick but it works wonderfully! My skin feels so soft and smooth, and it also works great when applying to the neck area I really feel a difference in the texture of my skin. Definitely a product that I will buy from here on out!" raved another.

However, while most people seem to enjoy the actual benefits of the moisturizer, not everyone loves the thicker formula. (Related: There's a Difference Between "Moisturizing" and "Hydrating" Skin-Care Products)

"This worked fantastic on rough spots on my body! Loved it! A bit too thick for my oily acne prone skin. I would only use it on my body," shared a customer.

Luckily, Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream (Buy It, $19, dermstore.com) is a lighter, more fluid version of the original formula, so you can reap all of its amazing benefits without feeling like the cream is weighing down your face. For under $20 per tube, why not give it a try?