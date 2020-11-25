While the razor might be an instant-sell on aesthetics alone, there’s functionality behind those good looks. The five-blade cartridges are surrounded by skin guards enhanced with shea butter and an exclusive skin-soothing, water-activated serum. The brand says this makes shave cream optional, and I can attest to the truth behind that statement. In a warm shower, running a new Athena Club blade across your shin is actually quite a lovely, nick-free experience. Still, while I didn’t need shave cream to do the job, the Cloud Shave Foam (Buy It, $9, athenaclub.com) is too fluffy to let sit idly in the shower niche.