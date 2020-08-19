Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's not every day that Augustinus Bader introduces a new product. Since launching in 2018 with The Cream (Buy It, $265, cosbar.com) and The Rich Cream (Buy It, $265, cosbar.com), the luxury skin care brand has rolled out only a handful of products, making today, August, 19, 2020 that much more monumental. Umm, why? Because today Augustinus Bader officially added a promising new addition to its lineup: Augustinus Bader The Face Oil (Buy It, $230, augustinusbader.com).

Augustinus Bader prides itself on creating skin-care products that are highly universal, so you might not expect the company to roll out a face oil. (Face oils are notorious pore-cloggers so a lot of people avoid them.) However, The Face Oil was created to be lightweight. "It hydrates skin and helps it to retain moisture throughout the day without leaving a greasy residue," says Bader. "This oil will not clog pores." (Related: How to Find the Perfect Face Oil for Your Skin)

Wondering if you should invest in The Face Oil? "The Face Oil is formulated for all skin types," says Bader. "The skin-protective benefits of The Face Oil, The Cream, and The Rich Cream are closely related—the choice of the formula is a matter of personal preference and skin type. For those with dryer skin types, The Face Oil can be mixed with The Cream or The Rich Cream for added hydration." TL;DR—You can't go wrong.