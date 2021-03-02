Since The Rich Cream has clearly been a hit, you might not expect Augustinus Bader to roll out a new updated version of the moisturizer. After all, this isn't a brand that's constantly churning out a million products. Augustinus Bader launched in 2018 with just two products — The Rich Cream being one — and has since remained selective in its launches, dropping a few new products here and there such as The Body Cream (Buy It, $165, nordstrom.com) and a Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum with Victoria Beckham (Buy It, $210, violetgrey.com). But lo and behold, Augustinus Bader just launched a 2021 update to The Rich Cream, appropriately dubbed The Rich Cream Upgrade (Buy It, $265, goop.com) — and the brand promises it's even better than the original. (ICYMI, Augustinus Bader also makes a face oil that's definitely worth investing in.)