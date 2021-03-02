If you were to lead with "Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream" in a word association game, you could expect to get answers like "celebrity," "cult," and "luxury." The Rich Cream has notoriously won over many beauty editors and skin-care aficionados who swear by the formula's results. Ashley Graham and Kate Bosworth are both "obsessed" with the cream, and Kim Kardashian and Diane Kruger are likewise fans. As for why it'd be synonymous with "luxury"? The $265 price tag should tell you all you need to know.
Since The Rich Cream has clearly been a hit, you might not expect Augustinus Bader to roll out a new updated version of the moisturizer. After all, this isn't a brand that's constantly churning out a million products. Augustinus Bader launched in 2018 with just two products — The Rich Cream being one — and has since remained selective in its launches, dropping a few new products here and there such as The Body Cream (Buy It, $165, nordstrom.com) and a Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum with Victoria Beckham (Buy It, $210, violetgrey.com). But lo and behold, Augustinus Bader just launched a 2021 update to The Rich Cream, appropriately dubbed The Rich Cream Upgrade (Buy It, $265, goop.com) — and the brand promises it's even better than the original. (ICYMI, Augustinus Bader also makes a face oil that's definitely worth investing in.)
If you've been dying to see what all the fuss is about with The Rich Cream but you only use vegan skin-care products, this new launch will finally allow you to get in on the cult-favorite pick. The original version of The Rich Cream contains beeswax, a natural wax produced by bees that's often used as a thickener in skin-care products, and lanolin alcohol, a sheep's wool-derived ingredient that acts as an emollient to help lock in moisture. But The Rich Cream Upgrade is 100 percent vegan, according to the brand. (Related: Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands You Need to Know About)
A comparison of ingredient lists reveals that The Rich Cream 2.0 contains a few new additions. It now incorporates hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed rice protein, two skin-hydrating ingredients. The brand stated in a press release that the new formula boasted "unrivaled" results in a month of clinical and user trials, during which participants noticed improvements in hydration, wrinkle reduction, and firmness.
Still, you can rest assured that the new formula retains many of the elements of the famous original. Made for people with normal to dry skin, The Rich Cream Upgrade incorporates the brand's Trigger Factor Complex (TCF8), a 40-ingredient combination of amino acids, vitamins, proteins, and lipids. TCF8 is designed to create the optimal environment for the skin's cell renewal, and the complex resulted from co-founder Augustinus Bader's 30 years of research on how stem cells can trigger that natural repair process. (Related: The Absolute Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists)
If you've always wished The Rich Cream was vegan-friendly, or have already hopped on the bandwagon and are running low, you can shop the new and improved version on the brand's site and goop.com.