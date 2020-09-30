Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you need to replenish your home spa stockpile ASAP, Ulta is the place to look. The brand currently has over 100 masks on sale for its Fall Haul Event. Of all the discounted masks, the best-selling option isn't a sheet mask or pore-cleansing nose pack; it's a treatment for your feet. Tonymoly Changing Magic Foot Peeling Shoes (Buy It, $7 , $5, ulta.com) holds the top spot.

If you're aware of the hype behind the Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Peel, then it will come as no surprise that the similar Tonymoly Foot Peeling Shoes is so popular. Refresher: Baby Foot is a pair of acid peel-filled booties that you wear for one hour. Days later, your dead skin starts peeling off in chunks (Google it, it's wild) to ultimately reveal your new baby-soft feet. (See: Should You Try "Baby Foot" Exfoliation?)

The Tonymoly Foot Peeling Shoes are a clear dupe for Baby Foot Peel. Same deal: You wear the booties for an hour to an hour and a half to experience major shedding days later. The peel used in the booties incorporates some of the same exfoliating ingredients used in the Baby Foot formula, including lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids. But the Tonymoly version is about a quarter of the price of Baby Foot, and that's before the discount.

Based on reviews of the product on Ulta, Tonymoly Foot Peeling Shoes produces gross but satisfying results, just like the Baby Foot Peel. "I used this in March to prep for sandal season," one person wrote. "My feet molted for about two weeks. It was pretty gross but I wore boots all the time so nobody saw. Afterward my heels were so smooth! My feet no longer resemble hooves." (Related: What Really Happens to Your Skin When You Use Baby Foot Exfoliating Peel)

"I have very dry feet year round," another wrote. "I wasn't sure at first with this product, but over the last week my feet are like brand new! Never had a product work so well! Your feet will look noticeably flakey for a while, so plan accordingly. I am definitely buying another set!"