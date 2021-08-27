The Beauty and Dental Health Products You Need to Create Your Best Smile

The latest option, Inbrace, attaches a customized nickel titanium wire across the back of your teeth. "After scanning your mouth, we design a very thin and flexible wire based on what we want your end result to be," says Dr. Gallagher. "The wire has memory, and when it's on your teeth, it wants to return to the way we programmed it, taking your teeth along with it. Because the wire is so flexible, there's less pain than with traditional braces. And since it's hidden, no one notices it." People begin to see movement within hours and typically finish treatment in six months.