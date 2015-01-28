Beauty Express: How to Keep Your Lipstick from Fading
Keep your lipstick bright and smudge-free with these expert beauty tips
Since no one likes having to reapply lipstick all day long, this tip is a must on the days when you decide to rock a bright lip. Watch the video above with Shape Editor-at-Large Bahar Takhtehchian to learn the blotting technique that will change your morning routine. And when you're finished, watch this video for the two-minute trick to keep lipstick off your teeth!
Makeup by GlamSQUAD.
