This Two-Step Treatment Gave Me the Glossiest Skin
I'm all for the "glass skin" trend and have tried a slew of highlighters, face oils, and serums to achieve it. Is it realistic to want skin that resembles a transparent, non-porous material? No, but I aim to look like a Krispy Kreme doughnut straight off the glaze waterfall nonetheless.
As you can imagine, when I heard about BeautyBio Glass & Gloss 2-Step Facial Retexturizing & Brightening Treatment (Buy It, $65, sephora.com), I was intrigued by its name alone. And the product's promise — to mimic a pro-grade facial at home — only made me want to try it more. (Related: How to Do a Spa-Quality Facial at Home)
However, I did have one hesitation: I have a personal chemical-exfoliants-only policy. (Refresher: Exfoliants help rid your skin of dirt and dead skin cell build-up. Chemical exfoliants break down the protein that acts as a "glue" between dead skin cells, with the help of acids or enzymes. Physical exfoliants physically slough away dead skin cells, often with tiny beads.) I've seen one too many TikToks showing dermatologists straight-up mocking scrubs.
When I learned about the product from BeautyBio founder Jamie O'Banion, though, I found out that BeautyBio Glass & Gloss was created with scrub-averse people like me in mind. Physical exfoliants get their bad rap because of their potential to cause microtears and leave your skin barrier compromised. (Your skin barrier functions to keep moisture in and pathogens out.) BeautyBio Glass & Gloss contains crystals that are more fine than those typically found in scrubs. The crystals — which are made of sodium bicarbonate, aka baking soda encapsulated in sodium ascorbyl phosphate, a form of vitamin C — have spherical rather than jagged edges, so they won't cause microtears, O'Banion explained.
I also realize that exfoliation is a cornerstone of glass skin, and that hardcore measures like microdermabrasion can leave your skin with a glow you didn't know was possible. I opted to give Glass & Gloss a fair chance. (Related: This "2-Minute Facial" Is the Only Fancy Skin-Care Product I Need)
The treatment comes in a double-sided jar. Step one, the "glass," is a white paste-like scrub with crystals that, as advertised, feel fine. After you massage on and rinse off the scrub, you apply the "gloss," a viscous pink gel, and leave it on. The gloss formula contains micro algae and seaweed to impart skin with amino acids and hydration after the polishing step.
When I rinsed away the "glass," the result was enough to make me question my strict no scrubs policy. (No face scrubs, that is — I still consider TLC's lyrics words to live by when it comes to my skin-care routine.) My skin felt exceptionally smooth, and I knew I'd managed to buff away that layer of grime that can accumulate on the skin during daily life. My foundation glided on beautifully that day. I followed up with the "gloss," which has a texture reminiscent jelly highlighters, and it left my skin with what I'd describe as an exaggerated dewiness. (Related: The Best Face Scrubs to Achieve Bright, Smooth Skin)
While I'm still wary of scrubs as a category, I plan on keeping BeautyBio Glass & Gloss on hand for days when I want to look like I recently got a facial. If glass skin appeals to you, I'd suggest adding it to your own arsenal.