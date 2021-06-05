This Two-Step Treatment Gave Me the Glossiest Skin

When I rinsed away the "glass," the result was enough to make me question my strict no scrubs policy. (No face scrubs, that is — I still consider TLC's lyrics words to live by when it comes to my skin-care routine.) My skin felt exceptionally smooth, and I knew I'd managed to buff away that layer of grime that can accumulate on the skin during daily life. My foundation glided on beautifully that day. I followed up with the "gloss," which has a texture reminiscent jelly highlighters, and it left my skin with what I'd describe as an exaggerated dewiness. (Related: The Best Face Scrubs to Achieve Bright, Smooth Skin)