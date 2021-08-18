This $20 Gel Nail Extensions Kit Is the Perfect Dupe for a Popular $114 Version

You can think of gel extensions as a cross between your typical gel manicure and acrylics: They're clear plastic plates in the shape of your choice that are applied to the natural nail to give the illusion of added length. They're cured with a UV or LED lamp, and some can last for up to three weeks. You can get gel nail extensions at a salon, but it's also possible to do them yourself at home — and when you go the DIY route, you can save serious money. Case in point: Beetles' Nail Tips and Glue Gel Kit (Buy It, $20, amazon.com) costs less than the average manicure, and Amazon reviewers say it's a "perfect dupe" for the much more expensive, popular Aprés Nail Gel-X Nail Extension Kit (Buy It, $114, apresnail.com).