Reviewers Say This $25 Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Set Reduces Hair Loss in Just One Week

According to Amazon revieweres, Bellisso's biotin shampoo and conditioner really work to reduce hair loss and can even make hair feel thicker and stronger in mere days. One user described the shampoo as a ″miracle,″ saying: "I've only been using it a week now, but have already noticed changes in my hair loss. Before I was losing tons of hair. Not just in the shower or when brushing, but would have hair all over my clothes at the end of the day. Now, I just lose a few strands here and there when showering or brushing my hair. It's incredible."