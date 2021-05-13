Reviewers Say This $25 Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Set Reduces Hair Loss in Just One Week
For some, hair wash days come with an unintended side effect: a considerable number of fallen strands that accumulate in the shower drain. Hair loss is a common issue for any gender, and it can be caused by a number of factors, including genetics, diet, stress, and age. The good news? The right hair-care routine can potentially minimize the amount of hair you lose over time, and according to Amazon shoppers, Bellisso's biotin hair growth shampoo and conditioner set (Buy It, $25, was $30, amazon.com) should definitely be part of it.
With more than 3,800 five-star ratings, the shampoo and conditioner set is one of the best-rated options on the site. Customers are impressed with its anti-hair loss formula: The shampoo and conditioner contain biotin, which strengthens hair, as well as collagen peptides, another form of protein that has potential hair benefits. There aren't a ton of clinical studies showing collagen's effectiveness at fortifying hair, but there is considerable anecdotal evidence pointing to its promise — Khloé Kardashian swears it helped her with postpartum hair loss.
The products also contain DHT blockers, which prevent hormones that play a role in hair loss from doing damage, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Shape. (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)
According to Amazon revieweres, Bellisso's biotin shampoo and conditioner really work to reduce hair loss and can even make hair feel thicker and stronger in mere days. One user described the shampoo as a ″miracle,″ saying: "I've only been using it a week now, but have already noticed changes in my hair loss. Before I was losing tons of hair. Not just in the shower or when brushing, but would have hair all over my clothes at the end of the day. Now, I just lose a few strands here and there when showering or brushing my hair. It's incredible."
Another raved: "This is the best shampoo and conditioner I've ever used. It never made my hair feel oily or dry. I have had people tell me how nice my hair looks lately and I've done nothing else different. I've noticed it feels SO MUCH BETTER than I expected in such a short time. It has so much more volume and seems to be growing pretty fast as well."
Others add that the shampoo and conditioner help reduce frizz and tangles and increase shine. One even noted that the products are great for sensitive skin, as their wife saw an improvement in her scalp eczema while using the set. With 16 fluid ounces in each bottle, they'll also last a while (at least a month, according to one shopper).
With 16 fluid ounces in each bottle, they'll also last a while (at least a month, according to one shopper).