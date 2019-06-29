Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s a new, better way to hydrate your hair—and it's not happening in the shower.

We don't wash moisturizer off our faces a minute after applying it, so why do we rinse out hair conditioner?

“We shouldn’t,” says Mairi Scott-Dickins, a global product development manager at Unilever. “That sends most of the hydrating ingredients down the drain.”

The answer? Leave-in conditioner. It'll help you maintain softer strands, reduce tangles, and protect hair from damage when you apply it to damp hair post-shower. Ready to give leave-in a shot? Here's what you need to know. (Want a quick rec? Check out Hailey Beiber's $9 leave-in conditioner pick.)

Why You Need a Leave-In Conditioner

Just like traditional conditioner, these no-rinse versions rely on silicones, ingredients that coat the hair to keep it silky, protected, and tangle-free. But because you apply them on halfway-dry hair and don’t wash them off, all the formula stays on your hair, Scott-Dickins says. They’re also lightweight, so the conditioner doesn’t build up, which can make strands dull and flat.

Most people apply leave-in in addition to a normal shampoo-and-condition routine in the shower; however, one of the latest conditioning methods is to use only shampoo in the shower, towel-dry hair but leave it damp, then apply a conditioner that’s designed to stay. This saves conditioner, but is also less likely to damage your strands. “Hair is at its most fragile when it’s wet,” says Britta Cox, the founder of Aquis hair care. “As strands soak up water, they swell and stretch, making them more prone to breakage and dullness.” By skipping conditioner in the shower, you limit your exposure (and consume less water too). (Save water by Getting the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo.)

Picking the right leave-in conditioner depends on your hair texture. If you have fine or thin hair, look for a foam or a spray. If you have dry, thick, or wavy hair, it likely prefers an oil, milk, or cream. If you have curly hair, go for a balm or a butter, but also use a hair mask in the shower once a week, says celebrity colorist Angela Cosmai.

Aquis Prime Restorative Leave-In Conditioner

This leave-in conditioner detangles and restores your hair's natural pH using keratin, cysteine amino acids, and avocado oil.

Good Stuff Intensive Nourishment Cream No-Rinse Conditioner

Oribe Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème

Ouai Leave-In Conditioner

Australian brand Ouai's leave-in conditioner promises to detangle, smooth, and hydrate hair using an amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract, and vitamin E. Plus, in addition to conditioning strands, it also protects against heat and UV damage. The brand recommends using it as a first step post-wash in any hair routine. Bonus: It smells incredible, with scents of bergamot, blackberry, lily, and more.

Reviewers swear by it, too: "This is probably the BEST leave-in hair condition[er] I've ever used! I am a blonde with thin hair from birth to aged. This is light weight and protects my hair and hair coloring against heat, Texas sun, and pool conditions," writes one customer.

Another reviewer says: "OUAI is like a nectar from the Gods for hair! My hair is pretty long, so I use about 15 sprays and 3-4 drops of argon oil on my damp hair...Once dry, my thick hair is so soft and silky. I get compliments all the time. Additionally, I am letting my natural grey grow out and anybody on THAT journey knows how wiry and unruly grey can be... especially when it's longer than shoulder length. OUAI even helps those strands stay smooth and blend with the rest of my hair. I would honestly pay $100 per bottle for this stuff, it works that well for MY hair."

Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Yogurt Multi-Action Leave-In

This rich leave-in conditioner works for most wavy and medium-curly hair types, but you'll want to skip it if you have tight curls or straight hair. Spray it over clean, damp hair, and leave it on to protect hair from heat and other styling damage—according to the brand, it'll protect hair from high heat up to 450 degrees while reducing breakage up to 87 percent. It's packed with certified organic shea butter, Manuka honey, yogurt, baobab seed oil, and mafura seed oil, which work together to fortify hair with protective proteins and seal them into strands. Not to mention, it smells supersweet like the ingredients inside.

Reviewers are obsessed. One wrote that "it made my hair so soft, manageable, bouncy and made my waves/curls well-defined!!! A little goes a long way, so start out with a smaller amount; you can always add more. I even use it on my dry hair as a refresher." Another said it majorly helped her split ends: "I use this product when I have washed my hair. I've done box dyes, profession[al] hair dye, I straighten my hair maybe 2-3 times a month. And when I tell you I spray this, this closes my split ends."

It's a 10 Leave-In Conditioner