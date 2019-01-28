The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams, According to Dermatologists
Why to Use an Anti-Aging Eye Cream
As the saying goes, the eyes are the windows to the soul—but they're also where signs of aging can show up first. The skin around your eyes is the thinnest on the body, making it the most susceptible to damage. That's why you may start to notice pesky lines around your peepers even if the rest of your skin still looks flawless.
While aging is beautiful, there's some good news for those who don't ~love~ the crow's feet look: Because the skin is so thin, this is also the area where you'll see the benefits of any topical products the quickest—making a good anti-aging eye cream all the more essential. Take your pick from any of these derm-approved anti-aging eye cream products. (Related: The Skin-Care Products Derms Would Buy If They Had $30 to Spend At the Drugstore)
By Terry Hydra Éclat Eye Contour
Nothing adds years to your appearance quite like puffy, tired eyes. This formula combats puffiness and dark circles, while also smoothing skin, making you look instantly wide awake (and younger). Credit a blend of rose extracts that help maintain water content in cells, so they stay hydrated, not puffy. Ideal for mornings, you can also use it at night. Either way, stash it in the fridge so it'll feel extra refreshing. (Related: 8 Beauty Solutions for Puffy Eyes)
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
Think of this as somewhat of a skin-care/makeup hybrid. On the skin-care side, vitamin C brightens skin and helps minimize wrinkles. By working as an antioxidant, the vitamin keeps free radicals from breaking down both collagen and elastin (which keep the skin firm). Plus, some studies have also shown that vitamin C stimulates fibroblasts, cells that produce collagen, notes Emily Arch, M.D., a dermatologist at Dermatology + Aesthetics in Chicago. Those effects will come with time. But for a little instant gratification, this cream contains special yellow pigments (hence the banana name) that instantly neutralize dark circles. It also creates a smooth canvas that improves the wear of your concealer.
Revision Skincare D.E.J. Eye Cream
There are all kinds of youth-boosting ingredients in this peeper protector, specifically vitamin C and peptides, both choice for helping to make skin look firmer and smoother. It also contains antioxidants to protect from environmental damage, and, unlike many other eye creams, can be used on both your upper and lower lids. The pump bottle packaging is also great, since it dispenses the perfect amount and keeps germs at bay.
Lancer Eye Contour Lifting Cream with Diamond Powder
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, especially when they come in this eye treatment. Diamond powder naturally brightens your eye area (really!), while time-released hyaluronic acid and shea butter deliver consistent hydration all day (or all night) long. (Related: The 11 Best Anti-Aging Serums, According to Dermatologists)
Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream
Why target just one of your peeper problems when you can knock them all out at once? This formula addresses three major concerns—dark circles, wrinkles, and puffiness. Oh, and it hydrates, too, thanks to peptides and vitamins. Even better, the slight tint—a universal hue that blends with all skin tones—acts as a touch of concealer, ideal for no-makeup days. (Related: The Best Tinted Moisturizers for Natural-Looking Coverage)
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex
In as little as three weeks, this eye cream can both brighten the look of dark circles and fight fine lines. It's also full of antioxidants to thwart damage from UV exposure and pollution. This is super important since both can lead to the formation of damaging free radicals in the skin, which inhibit the way the skin builds and repairs itself, explains Vincent DeLeo, M.D., a chairman of dermatology at New York's St. Luke's-Roosevelt and Beth Israel hospitals. Plus, it hydrates for up to 24 hours—so, multitasking for the win.
Supergoop! Anti-Aging Eye Cream
It's essential to use sunscreen all over your face, but many of us forget to apply it close to our eyes or choose not to because we're worried about stinging. That's why an eye cream with built-in SPF, like this one, is such a great option. Not only do you get that all-important sun protection, but this formula also has oat peptides to combat puffiness and wrinkles and squalane to hydrate and protect against free radical damage—making it the perfect morning eye cream. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Squalane Oil—Plus the Best Skin-Care Products)
Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream
Sure, the classic Cetaphil cleanser is beloved by all (even celebs like Kim Kardashian!), but this eye cream will give it a run for its money. The unique gel to cream texture goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly (that's the gel part), but is super hydrating (the cream part), thanks to hyaluronic acid. It's also non-irritating and hypoallergenic, which is always nice when you're dealing with the sensitive skin around your eyes. (Related: 10 of the Best Gel Moisturizers for Oily Skin)
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Treatment
Pro-retinol plus centella asiatica (a plant-based ingredient, also known as tiger grass, that's anti-inflammatory and helps with collagen production) go to work here, knocking out wrinkles and firming skin in as little as four weeks. It's also super budget-friendly. (Related: These Cica Creams Are Perfect for Soothing Dry, Sensitive Skin)
Tatcha The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment
Delivering both instant benefits and long-term results, this eye treatment works immediately to smooth the look of fine lines; silk powder extract blurs away imperfections, while the subtle tint (it comes in three shades) and pearl extract camouflage dark circles. Over time, that pearl extract also helps to support collagen production, boosted by the addition of niacinamide.
