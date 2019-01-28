As the saying goes, the eyes are the windows to the soul—but they're also where signs of aging can show up first. The skin around your eyes is the thinnest on the body, making it the most susceptible to damage. That's why you may start to notice pesky lines around your peepers even if the rest of your skin still looks flawless.

While aging is beautiful, there's some good news for those who don't ~love~ the crow's feet look: Because the skin is so thin, this is also the area where you'll see the benefits of any topical products the quickest—making a good anti-aging eye cream all the more essential. Take your pick from any of these derm-approved anti-aging eye cream products. (Related: The Skin-Care Products Derms Would Buy If They Had $30 to Spend At the Drugstore)