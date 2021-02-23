Why You Should Be Using an Antioxidant Serum

Free radicals are molecules that are missing an electron. Because electrons like to be in pairs, this sends them searching for a way to be whole again, interacting with other molecules and potentially causing large chain chemical reactions within the body, according to research. A balance between free radicals and antioxidants is crucial for proper bodily function, and if free radicals overwhelm the body's ability to regulate them, it could lead to oxidative stress. From here, free radicals can alter lipids, proteins, and DNA, and can even trigger infections or disease. In addition to dietary changes, such as consuming food and drink that naturally contain antioxidants (i.e. fish, vegetables, berries, and red wine), topical application of antioxidants can assist in coping with this oxidative stress, says Dr. Mariwalla.