Sol de Janiero Bum Bum Body Scrub

This cult-favorite scrub exfoliates using a plant-based blend of gently exfoliating cupuaçu seeds and sugar crystals. Bonus: It also features pure coconut oil, which adds moisture back as you slough away dead skin cells.

One fan said: "I used it on my daughter and [myself] and was super surprised! It is rough and is perfect for getting off dead, dry skin. When we used it in the shower, at first I thought we were going to get out and it [would be] sticky, but it [came] off all of our dry skin and [we] felt moisturized after. [My daughter] is 5 and gets dry because she has eczema. We didn't have to put lotion on after. It smells so good but not strong which is great because strong scents give me a headache."