The 10 Best Body Lotions for Dry Skin

It can be tempting to skip body lotion. Taking those extra few minutes between stepping out of the shower and into your clothes to apply lotion can often seem unnecessary and like a waste of time. But here's the thing: This is one skin-care step that should not be skipped, especially during the winter.

"In cold winter weather, when humidity levels are low, it can be a constant battle to replenish moisture in the skin," explains Chicago-based dermatologist Jordan C. Carqueville, M.D. "Lotions help do this, especially if you look for formulas that contain both humectants, ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, that draw water to the skin, and occlusive ingredients, like ceramides, to seal in this moisture."

The bottom line: Take the extra time to lotion up and your skin will thank you. Ahead, 10 creams and lotions for dry skin that will make what previously seemed like a chore something that you actually want to do.