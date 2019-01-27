The 10 Best Body Lotions for Dry Skin
The Skin-Care Step You Shouldn't Skip
It can be tempting to skip body lotion. Taking those extra few minutes between stepping out of the shower and into your clothes to apply lotion can often seem unnecessary and like a waste of time. But here's the thing: This is one skin-care step that should not be skipped, especially during the winter.
"In cold winter weather, when humidity levels are low, it can be a constant battle to replenish moisture in the skin," explains Chicago-based dermatologist Jordan C. Carqueville, M.D. "Lotions help do this, especially if you look for formulas that contain both humectants, ingredients such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, that draw water to the skin, and occlusive ingredients, like ceramides, to seal in this moisture."
The bottom line: Take the extra time to lotion up and your skin will thank you. Ahead, 10 creams and lotions for dry skin that will make what previously seemed like a chore something that you actually want to do.
Glossier Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream
Glossier may be known for their standout makeup, but don't miss their body products, especially this lotion for dry skin, which goes above and beyond its standard hydration duties. A blend of antioxidant-rich plant extracts (cactus flower, prickly pear, and yucca) do the hydration thing, but the formula also has alpha hydroxy acids that gently exfoliate dead skin, plus light-reflecting particles to leave skin looking healthy and glowy (no baby oil required).
OGX Shea Soft & Smooth Body Lotion
This silicone-free formula combines two of the most hydrating ingredients out there—coconut oil and shea butter—along with agave to leave your dry skin ultra soft and smooth. The slightly sweet, vanilla scent will also have everyone asking what fragrance you're wearing.
Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion
In theory, yes, you should be lotioning up every day. But if you happen to be the forgetful type, reach for this newly reformulated long-lasting option. A deep moisture serum leaves your skin hydrated for an impressive 48 hours; it also now contains twice as much almond oil to soften and smooth rough patches.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Contrary to what the name may suggest, this lotion for dry skin shouldn't be reserved just for your booty. A host of Brazilian ingredients make it beneficial to use all over your body; caffeine-rich guaraná (an Amazonian plant) helps tighten skin, while cupuaçu butter hydrates and nourishes. It also has mica to give your skin that "just got back from a Brazilian beach" glow.
Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer
Lotioning up has never been easier. Keep this formula in your shower and apply it before you even towel off; it works best on wet skin. Ceramides, shea butter, and vitamin B5 hydrate and heal. And best of all, it's absorbed right away, so you don't need to wait before drying off or getting dressed.
C.O. Bigelow Lemon Body Cream
From the oldest apothecary in America, the formula for this beloved cream has remained the same since 1870. Credit a combo of hydrating shea butter, glycerin, and kukui nut oil, plus lemon oil and extract that not only give it its refreshing and citrusy scent (a perfect pick-me-up on sleepy mornings), and also a dose of skin-loving vitamin C.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Body Cream
One of our favorite all-purpose moisturizers, this gentle formula is ideal for sensitive skin—it can even be used on babies as young as two weeks old. Shea butter and glycerin hydrate while niacinamide soothes skin, perfect when you're trying to combat both dryness and itch. Best of all, it never feels sticky or greasy, no matter how much you apply. (And if you suffer from eczema, try the brand's Lipikar Eczema Cream with Colloidal Oatmeal)
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion
Skin docs love this brand for its use of ceramides, essential components for maintaining a healthy skin barrier (the healthier and stronger your skin barrier is, the less likely you are to have to deal with dry skin). There are both ceramides and moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid in this lotion for dry skin, plus dimethicone to help lock in all that moisture. Also nice: It can be used on both face and body.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream
Meet your new "going out" body lotion for dry skin. This formula is loaded with hyaluronic acid, a superstar ingredient that draws moisture to the skin and then keeps it there. Even though it feels as hydrating as many thicker creams, it's still absorbed instantly and never feels greasy or heavy, so you can slip into your skinny jeans immediately after using it.