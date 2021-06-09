The Best Collagen Creams, According to Customer Reviews

L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer

Even though this may be one of the creams Dr. Mariwalla cautioned about, the topical collagen can still benefit your skin since it sits near the surface and helps lock in moisture as a barrier. Not only does it hydrate skin, but it also helps to restore cushion and bounce, fill in lines and wrinkles, smooth your complexion. And with more than 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and a near-perfect star rating, it's a no-brainer. (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Moisturizers for Mature Skin)

One reviewer wrote: "This cream is amazing. It's one of the few things I put on twice a day religiously and it works. I would pay way more for it, this is a steal! I've tried lots of different products, I'm very into skin-care and anti-aging and this is the only constant in my beauty routine for years now. Something I hear very often is that I look 10 years younger than I do and while I know there are lots of reasons for this, this cream is for sure one of them."