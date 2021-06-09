The Best Collagen Creams, According to Customer Reviews
From TikTok feeds to beauty store shelves, one thing is pretty clear: You need to integrate some form of collagen into your life. That said, it can be hard to decern what's actually helpful versus what's more likely just a buzzword.
Quick refresher: Collagen is naturally produced in your skin but it gets depleted over time. "As you age, your body will naturally produce less collagen," which is why skin starts to feel less supple and get fine lines and wrinkles, says Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist and director of cutaneous oncology at the Beth Israel Cancer Center in Manhattan. (Related: Why It's Never Too Early to Start Protecting the Collagen In Your Skin)
While collagen will diminish naturally over time, there are a few lifestyle habits you can practice to slow down that process, explains Dr. Mariwalla. Avoid smoking, sun exposure, diets that are high in sugar and fat, and excess alcohol consumption. On top of altering your diet, incorporating antioxidants into your skin-care routine, and applying SPF daily, using products made with collagen-building ingredients and getting professional-grade treatments, such as microneedling, can also help you maintain youthful-looking skin, she says. (ICYDK, microneedling can stimulate the production of new and healthy collagen.)
Take note that Dr. Mariwalla specifically recommends that you look for products with collagen-building ingredients - not products that explicitly contain collagen. The molecular weight of collagen is too large to penetrate the top layer of your skin, she says. However, since it sits near the surface, it helps lock in moisture as a barrier. Still, rather than rubbing collagen all over your skin, seek out products that help build collagen. These include ingredients such as antioxidants and peptides. (Related: Are Collagen Supplements Worth It? Here's Everything You Need to Know)
Ready to boost your anti-aging skin-care regimen? Ahead, the best collagen creams worth adding to your cart.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer
Even though this may be one of the creams Dr. Mariwalla cautioned about, the topical collagen can still benefit your skin since it sits near the surface and helps lock in moisture as a barrier. Not only does it hydrate skin, but it also helps to restore cushion and bounce, fill in lines and wrinkles, smooth your complexion. And with more than 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and a near-perfect star rating, it's a no-brainer. (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Moisturizers for Mature Skin)
One reviewer wrote: "This cream is amazing. It's one of the few things I put on twice a day religiously and it works. I would pay way more for it, this is a steal! I've tried lots of different products, I'm very into skin-care and anti-aging and this is the only constant in my beauty routine for years now. Something I hear very often is that I look 10 years younger than I do and while I know there are lots of reasons for this, this cream is for sure one of them."
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream with Peptides and Niacinamide
In addition to containing collagen (which can lock in hydration as a barrier, as previously mentioned) this thick, hydrating cream boasts squalane, vitamin E, peptides, and niacinamide, which all help to smooth skin, minimize the appearance of fines lines, and improve bounce, tone, and texture.
"I've been using it for 2-3 weeks and have already noticed that my face and neck are tighter," reported a shopper. "I'll also add that my husband, who notices nothing, has said on a couple of occasions that my face looks slimmer!"
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer
This moisturizer is packed with tons of collagen-supporting ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, squalane, peptides, amino acids, and fatty acids to leave skin feeling hydrated, supple, and plump, and to support the natural collagen in the skin. Plus it contains hydrolyzed collagen and marine- and plant-derived collagen to improve fine lines, wrinkles, and firmness. (Related: The Best Collagen Powders for Women, According to a Nutritionist)
"This is my holy grail go-to product," raved a customer. "I love everything about it! The results, the texture, everything! I noticed a difference in the fine lines of my forehead almost immediately."
Moon Juice Cosmic Cream Collagen Protecting Moisturizer
Chock-full of hyaluronic acid, which helps to bind water to the skin to keep it hydrated, it also features adaptogenic Schisandra and adaptogenic Ashwagandha, which support natural collagen, elasticity, and firmness and protect the skin from environmental stressors. (Related: What Are Adaptogens and Can They Help Power Up Your Workouts?)
"I requested a sample of this product with one of my orders and wound up immediately purchasing the full-sized product," shared a fan. "It makes my skin feel incredibly soft and moisturized and I have sensitive skin, so the fact that it didn't act up while using this was also a mega bonus."
Tarte Wink of H2O Vegan Collagen Eye Cream
The skin under the eyes is some of the thinnest and most delicate, meaning it's the most predisposed to wrinkles and aging. This cream is packed with peptides and ingredients from marine plants that work to moisturize and plump the area while reducing the appearance of fine lines. (Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams That Firm, De-Puff, and Brighten Dark Circles)
One reviewer said: "I have very dry under eyes and super sensitive skin, and this cream is perfect. It's the only eye cream that doesn't burn or cause irritation."
IT Cosmetics Confidence in A Neck Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer
While most people concentrate on combating signs of aging on the face, one area that might get overlooked is the delicate skin on your neck, chest, and décolleté. This collagen cream has shea butter, niacin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and seaweed extract - all of which works to moisturize, plump, smooth, firm, tighten skin, and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. (Related: The Best Neck Creams, According to Dermatologists)
"I have been using it nearly every night at bedtime for about 2 months, and feel that it really does make a difference slowing the sagging of my 50-year-old neck skin," noted a shopper.
E.l.f. Cosmetics Fragrance Free Holy Hydration! Face Cream
Need a budget-friendly pick? This collagen cream is cost-effective and contains lots of hydrating, wrinkle-reducing ingredients - including hyaluronic acid, peptides, and squalane - that will address aging skin concerns and promote collagen. (Related: What a Proactive Anti-Aging Skin-Care Routine Looks Like)
"I have combo skin which becomes more oily in the warmer months," shared a customer. "This does not add to the oiliness and it's like it knows where to pack the moisture and where not to [all by] itself. My skin feels amazing after putting this on, like a tall glass of water for my skin. I have tried all the high-end ones and nothing compares to this!"
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Powered by marine and plant actives, including green algae called chlorella, brown algae, and ginkgo Biloba (from a tree), this formula has been clinically proven to reduce the look of look of fine lines and wrinkles in just two weeks. (FYI, results were based on 30 people over the course of a month).
"The majority of my lines have disappeared and my husband and family are all commenting on the improvement of my skin," said a fan. "It's an expensive product, but I'm already saving for my replacement pot when this one's finished."
Hanacure Nano Emulsion
Not only does the consistency of this serum feel like actual silk going into your skin, but it's also packed with all the good stuff. It contains skin-restoring peptides and collagen-promoting antioxidants, as well as ruby of the forest mushroom, which is a proprietary ingredient that's packed with antioxidants and has been found to calm inflammation. Reviewers love that it is lightweight, absorbs quickly, and safe for sensitive skin types. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it's loved by celebs.
Neolastin Rejuvenate & Hydrate Moisturizing Cream
Dr. Mariwalla loves this collagen cream, which contains vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, which will help diminish the look of dark spots. "Its NUFLEXTM technology works unlike any other product on the market by stimulating elastin and collagen, while hyaluronic acid attracts and infuses the skin with moisture for a smoother, more supple look and feel," she says. Plus, it's super soothing and sinks into the skin really well so it doesn't leave you feeling oily or greasy.