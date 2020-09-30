While these ingredients are go-tos for curling haired peeps, Lane emphasizes that curly hair is unique and, structurally, very demanding. If you have high-porosity curly hair (here's more on hair porosity and how to find yours), you're going to want to stay away from humectants such as glycerin and butylene glycol within the first two to three ingredients on a conditioner label, as these can lift the hair cuticle and cause frizziness, says Lane. Low porosity hair means your hair cuticle is fairly smooth. On the bright side, this means less frizz in general, but it does take more time for moisture to penetrate your hair so leave your conditioner in for a few extra minutes or — for even more moisturizing — pop on a shower cap and direct low heat from a blowdryer onto your hair for a few minutes before you rinse. Then, to avoid piling on product without results, be sure to rinse out your conditioner thoroughly with a focus on the scalp where product buildup is most likely to occur. Curly-haired folks with all hair porosity types should avoid drying alcohols such as isopropyl alcohol. (Related: I Tried the Curly Girl Method On My Fine, Wavy Hair)