Hair that's predisposed to dryness can usually handle thicker, creamy products without adverse side effects including greasy build-up. If you fall into this category, you can look for moisturizing conditioners without worrying too much about what's on the label. If, however, you have both a predisposition to dry hair and compound that with external factors like color-treatment or frequent heat-styling, you'll want to look for products with ingredients like protein and vitamins E and C that will strengthen your weakened hair cuticle. The same goes for those whose hair falls firmly in the latter category and are experiencing dryness solely from external factors: look for conditioners with vitamins and oils that protect and strengthen in addition to offering hydration. This is especially true for folks with fine, dry hair which is prone to build-up and breakage.