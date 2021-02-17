The 10 Best Cuticle Oils, According to Experts

Here's the great news: Using one is ridiculously simple. "A little goes a long way, so all you have to do is apply a drop or two on top of or around your nail and gently massage it in," says Totty. Plus, cuticle oils are formulated to absorb quickly, so you don't have to worry about any leftover greasy residue. While you can absolutely apply a cuticle oil over polish or even acrylics, make sure to massage a little bit underneath the nail, too, she adds. (Sometimes the polish can impede penetration.)