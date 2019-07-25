The 8 Best Deodorants for Women, According to Thousands of Reviews
Testing out a new deodorant brand carries a much higher risk than trying a new makeup product. Put your trust in the wrong brand and you could end up with epic pit stains and BO that you didn't sign up for. So if you ever pay careful attention to Amazon ratings and reviews before buying a product, it should be deo.
Thankfully, the site has countless deodorant options that can suit any preference (aluminum-free, antiperspirant, unscented — you name it), all with shopper testimonials backing their effectiveness. If you want to skip sifting through reviews yourself, keep scrolling to find out which antiperspirants and deodorants currently top the list.
Native Deodorant
Amazon’s current best-selling deodorant is this natural, aluminum-free option from Native. Made with ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, the pick promises to prevent odor without drying out the skin. With nearly 29,000 five-star ratings, it’s earned high praise, with some shoppers saying it’s the “best deodorant they’ve ever tried.”
One reviewer shared: “This stuff is amazing! I have used other natural deodorants which I have had to reapply throughout the day, but this is the first one I have only had to apply once a day.”
Secret Antiperspirant Clinical Strength Deodorant for Women
With 48 hours of protection, this deodorant from Secret is a favorite of shoppers who are looking for more heavy-duty odor and sweat prevention. The clinical strength product is made with aluminum (it keeps you dry, plugging the sweat ducts under your arms, so the sweat can’t come out) and vitamin B5, which has moisturizing properties.
“I have been diagnosed with mild hyperhidrosis from a young age and this product [has] been the most effective for me,” wrote a customer. “We’ve come a long way when it comes to ‘prescription strength’ antiperspirants, and this product is top of the market as far as I’m concerned.”
Dove Even Tone Antiperspirant Deodorant for Uneven Skin Tone
Underarm discoloration is a common problem for many women, but it’s one that can have a fairly simple solution: a hydrating deodorant. This antiperspirant from Dove contains vitamin B3 (aka, niacinamide) — an ingredient that can soothe irritation and even skin tone, albeit over time.
“It will take months to even out the tone of my underarms, but took only a single application to know I love this deodorant,” said a shopper.
Arm & Hammer Essentials Deodorant
Free of aluminum, parabens, and phthalates (these three ingredients have been linked to reproductive issues, birth defects, asthma, and even cancer), this deodorant from Arm & Hammer has 24-hour protection against odor. Rosemary oil and lavender oil also give it a fresh, naturally-derived scent, while baking soda has a deodorizing effect. (Related: I Rubbed a Crystal Deodorant Stone On My Armpits for an Entire Summer of Sweaty Workouts)
“I will never use another deodorant ever again. The smell is perfect — light, clean and not perfumey,” wrote one reviewer. “It lasts all day — and that’s saying something considering I live in the desert.”
Dove Aluminum Free Deodorant 24-hour Odor Protection
Dove also has its own aluminum-free option, which promises a full day of protection against odor, with the help of a light coconut and jasmine fragrance. The alcohol-free formula also contains hydrating ingredients, including shea butter and aloe, to leave skin feeling soft.
“This particular scent for sensitive skin is so delicate and feminine. I LOVE the silky feel of this deodorant,” raved a shopper. “I have used other, more expensive non-aluminum-containing brands that have left my skin irritated and clogged my pores. This is the best.”
Degree UltraClear Antiperspirant
If you’re all too familiar with the struggle of putting on a black shirt just after you’ve applied your deodorant, then Degree’s “Ultraclear” option may be right for you. Formulated to both prevent white marks on dark clothes and yellow stains on white clothes, the aluminum antiperspirant and deodorant provides long-lasting protection against odor and sweat. Shoppers are so impressed by it that they’ve given it an 87 percent rating.
“It keeps odor and wetness away for 24 hours and has not yellowed anything,” one customer wrote. “I like that it has a very light scent which allows me to spritz [on] a cologne without clashing. Goes on smooth and dry. I’ve had my first order for nearly three months and still have not finished the first stick.”
Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Clinical Strength
For those who prefer a fragrance-free deodorant, this clinical strength stick from Vanicream is worthy of consideration. Formulated especially for sensitive skin, the deodorant uses aluminum for its anti-odor and anti-wetness properties, and it’s free of dyes, parabens, and preservatives that can be irritating for some people.
One reviewer said: “It has literally changed my life. Like all antiperspirants, really, it empowers no sweat, and no stink. “But unlike [I had with] any other antiperspirant, I experience zero skin breakouts.”
Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant
This clinical-strength antiperspirant deodorant is formulated especially for people with hyperhidrosis — a condition that results in excess sweating. The aluminum formula promises 24-hour protection against odor and wetness.
“I can attest it really kept me dry all day long, and even in extreme heat I did not sweat,” one shopper reported. “The scent is really nice and I can smell it throughout the day, but do not smell any odor.”