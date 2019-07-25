Testing out a new deodorant brand carries a much higher risk than trying a new makeup product. Put your trust in the wrong brand and you could end up with epic pit stains and BO that you didn't sign up for. So if you ever pay careful attention to Amazon ratings and reviews before buying a product, it should be deo.

Thankfully, the site has countless deodorant options that can suit any preference (aluminum-free, antiperspirant, unscented — you name it), all with shopper testimonials backing their effectiveness. If you want to skip sifting through reviews yourself, keep scrolling to find out which antiperspirants and deodorants currently top the list.