The Best Dry Conditioners to Nourish Hair On the Fly

Still, spraying dry conditioner on your locks with reckless abandon can do some damage. “Applying to the root hair can make the hair look heavy, which is a definite no no for fine hair people,” says Yates. “In addition, doubling up on dry shampoo plus dry conditioner can clog your follicles, and long-term exposure can lead to hair loss.” Just like regular conditioner, dry conditioner is best applied to your mid-lengths and ends — not your roots — so focus your spritzes on those areas, she says. After you apply a light layer, which Stevens recommends doing about 10 inches away from your head, run a boar-bristle brush through your hair to evenly distribute the product, says Yates. Remember, dry conditioners should supplement — not replace — your normal conditioner, says Yates, but if you’re looking to transform your stale tresses into soft and supple ones with a quick mist, stock up on these expert-approved dry conditioners.