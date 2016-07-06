This wallet-friendly staple emerged as a crowd-favorite during the testing process. Multiple testers listed it as the best dry shampoo they tried, and it's easy to understand why. One tester said she loved everything from the scent to the texture and feel of the product in her hair. Another tester noted that a lot of product comes out with each spritz, meaning you only need one or two and you're good to go. Plus, this best drugstore dry shampoo freshened up super-dirty hair quickly and efficiently. (Related: How to Get the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo)