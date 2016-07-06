The Best Post-Workout Dry Shampoo Options for Super Sweaty Hair
Whether you're on day one or five, these are the best dry shampoo options for sweaty, post-workout hair. Promise.
What is the best dry shampoo?
When you're someone who exercises a lot, dry shampoo can be a godsend. Top dry shampoo options can refresh your hair as though you washed it, saving you precious time in the locker room after a workout. Unfortunately, however, their inferior counterparts can leave behind a noticeable residue on your scalp or produce a white tint on dark hair. >> To zero in on the best dry shampoo finds, Shape staffers tried a wide selection of bottles after sweaty workout sessions. << [did we really, though?] Ahead, the standouts.
Best Dry Shampoo for Oily Hair: Klorane Dry Shampoo With Nettle
This dry shampoo was so absorbent one tester actually couldn't believe how much oil it soaked up after her bootcamp class. Nettle extract is the key ingredient here, which helps regulate excess sebum from your scalp. Heads up: You have to brush this product through your strands to get the full effect, but trust, the payoff is big. (Struggle with oily skin after exercising, too? Check out this guide to post-workout skin.)
Best Drugstore Dry Shampoo: The Refresh+Care Detox & Purify Dry Shampoo
This wallet-friendly staple emerged as a crowd-favorite during the testing process. Multiple testers listed it as the best dry shampoo they tried, and it's easy to understand why. One tester said she loved everything from the scent to the texture and feel of the product in her hair. Another tester noted that a lot of product comes out with each spritz, meaning you only need one or two and you're good to go. Plus, this best drugstore dry shampoo freshened up super-dirty hair quickly and efficiently. (Related: How to Get the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo)
Best Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair: Sachajuan Volume Powder
This dry shampoo does exactly what the name implies: adds crazy volume. One tester said that just a few sprays of this bad boy after her spin class was all she needed to give her hair all the oomph she desired. This version of the dry shampoo is made especially for dark hair, with dark pigments that help it blend into deeper tones.
Best Dry Shampoo for Fine Hair: R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
If you're looking for a little volume without having your tresses weighed down by a heavy product, try this one out. One tester used this best dry shampoo for fine hair after a super-sweaty HIIT class and loved how invisible and light the product was post-application. She was also really into its non-chalky texture.
Best Dry Shampoo Fragrance: Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo
Want to smell really good all day long? Then this top dry shampoo might be a perfect pick for you. Just take it from one tester, who said she literally could not stop sniffing her hair for the entire day after using this floraly creation. Perfect for strands following lighter workouts, such as barre or a relaxed yoga class, this product absorbs some sweat and has a scent that lasts from morning until night.
Best Dry Shampoo Powder: ALTERNA CAVIAR Anti-Aging Sheer Dry Shampoo Powder Spray
This product was tested right after an extra-sweaty outdoor run, and the Shape staffer said it made her hair feel as oil-free as it did pre-workout. She also mentioned that a little bit went a long way, meaning this bottle will last you at least a few months.
Best Dry Shampoo for Sweat: Living Proof
One tester gave this best dry shampoo a go following a weightlifting workout and was thoroughly impressed by the results. A few spritzes on her strands and her scalp felt clean to the touch. That's right, no residue or stickiness — just pure sweat absorption. Point being, this pick might very well be a gym bag must.
Best Travel Size Dry Shampoo: Bumble & bumble prêt-à-powder
If you're always on the go and don't want to lug around a full-size product, many dry shampoos come in travel sizes. One tester's favorite comes in this tiny, adorable bottle which can be easily be stashed in a gym-slash-work bag (if you're seeemingly always running from studio to office) or a carry-on suitcase, making it also one of the best dry shampoos for weekend getaways. (Related: The Ultimate Hotel Room Workout)
Best Dry Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo
A beauty editor favorite, this top dry shampoo stole one tester's heart with its uncanny ability to leave strands feeling soft and clean — all while absorbing oil and sweat. The scent is light and not overpowering, and the bottle is small enough to toss into your bag for any type of adventure (yes, even if that's going from workout to, well, work every a.m.).
Best Dry Shampoo Combo: Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo and Conditioner
Did you know that you need a dry shampoo and a dry conditioner? You'll see why after trying out this pair. Here's the deal: this one-two punch product combo fixes all the things you don't love about dry shampoo. Testers discovered that the shampoo cleans and absorbs amazingly, and the conditioner adds shine and prevents the crunchy ends that sometimes come along with dry shampoo use.