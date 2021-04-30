You can't go wrong with the Panasonic Close Curves Electric Shaver. This three-blade electric razor is designed to move with the contours of your body to prevent nicks and cuts, making it great for hard-to-reach places such as your underarms and the back of your legs. Plus, it has a pop-up trimmer that allows for effortless trimming of longer hairs. Reviewers love this versatile electric razor because of its low price and ability to remove thick hair. "I wasn't sure I believed the hype about this razor but I figured, for the price, it was worth a shot to combat my chronic bikini area razor burn issues," one shopper wrote. "Let me tell you, I will never go back to shaving my bikini area with a razor again… The foil shaver got a nice smooth shave. No bumps or nicks like I used to get from shaving with a razor. I also tried it on my legs and loved it as well.”