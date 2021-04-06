The 10 Best Epilators That'll Have You Tossing Your Razor

So, how exactly do you use an epilator? There is some prep required. Epilators work best when the hair is shorter, since the tweezers can pull hairs as small as 0.5 mm in length and it will be less painful than grabbing long hairs, notes Dr. Chimento, who suggests shaving the area one to four days prior to using one. You'll also want to exfoliate the day before, a key step when it comes to preventing ingrown hairs. Then decide whether you're going to epilate on wet or dry skin. "Dry skin is usually more effective and takes less time than wet epilation, however, it's generally more painful," she explains. If you're going to work on dry skin, make sure skin is clean, free of any moisturizers or oils, and completely dry. If you're epilating wet, soak skin in warm water for five to 10 minutes (either in a bath or the shower), then place a little bit of shower gel on the head of the epilator, recommends Dr. Chimento. Regardless, make sure to move the epilator against the direction your hair is growing and move slowly; if you move too quickly across the skin, you're likely to miss hairs and you'll just have to go over the area again (which is also fine, FTR). Moisturize afterward, and you're good to go.