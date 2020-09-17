The 10 Best Eyebrow Fillers for Every Type of Brow

Most people fit in one of three categories: You either can’t leave the house without perfecting your brows, you stare aimlessly in the mirror wondering how on earth to fix them, or you might not give a crap and embrace your natural brows as they are! No matter which category you fall into, the truth is, filling, shaping, and defining your brows can make a huge difference in your appearance. Unfortunately, many people feel intimidated by the idea of drawing in their eyebrows and shy away from any possible attempts. Not to mention, the hundreds of brow products on the market make it a wee bit confusing to know which one is best for your specific needs.
Before diving headfirst into the list of the best eyebrow fillers, you might want to familiarize yourself with the basics of filling in brows, as well as the various types of products you'll see on shelves. Pencils, markers, gels, pomades, and powders are among the most popular. While each of these will all achieve the same overall effect — bolder, fuller brows — there are some differences worth noting. (Related: How to Do Your Own Eyebrows at Home)
If you’re new to brow makeup, you should start with a pencil or marker. These are the most foolproof and basically involve drawing small, line-like strokes throughout the brow to make them appear naturally fuller. Next up are gels and pomades, which are often found in little tubes with spoolies similar to your favorite mascara. These are another option for newbies or makeup minimalists because they give the brows color and shape, but it’s pretty hard to overdo it with these formulas. And, finally, the most challenging of the bunch: Powders. While your instinct may be to apply it like an eyeshadow, the application actually takes a little more patience and, well, skill. But anything is possible with practice and time, right?
To learn more about the best eyebrow fillers you can snag for yourself, keep scrolling. There’s something for everyone on this list, promise.
This three-piece kit has everything you need to fill in your brows no matter the shape, size, or color. It comes with the fan-favorite brow gel, an angled brush for application, and a spiral brush for grooming and smoothing hairs. And while it may look intimidating at first glance, it’s relatively foolproof once you get the hang of it. The gel is highly pigmented so a little goes a long way and because the formula is so rich in color, you should only apply the gel where you have sparseness, gaps, or thinning. (Related: The Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Healthier, Bolder Brows)
The liquid gel is water- and smudge-proof so you don’t have to worry about reapplying throughout the day. Once you’ve reached your desired color, use the spiral brush to blend the gel formula and groom brows. A common suggestion amongst reviewers is that the kit can seem tricky during the first few applications, but stick with it and you’ll surely be glad you did.
You don’t have to break the bank to sport swoon-worthy brows. Plus, if you’re new to the arch game, you may want to experiment with an affordable tool before splurging on something more luxurious. This $2 pencil has two sides — one for applying color and the other to comb scraggly hairs — and has a super-fine tip to mimic hair-like lines. It’s perfect for filling in gaps or lengthening the tail of your brow with ease. This wallet-friendly solution is available in six colors from blonde to black.
Yes, it’s possible to get fuller brows sans the extra chemicals. This fiber-building formula’s key ingredient is green tea fiber that adds natural volume to the brow hairs. It’s also formulated with vitamin E to help strengthen the hairs and promote hair growth naturally. As for the pigment in this gel, you can thank cocoa and coffee beans. Even though the color availability is limited to medium brown, this brow gel should work on all medium to dark hair colors. (Related: Here's Why Should You Consider Using Vitamin E for Your Skin)
This powder duo is one of the brand’s best-sellers for a reason. Each compact comes with two shades so you can mix and match to get your perfect hue, and the powder itself is so silky, smooth, and easy to blend, your arches look naturally bolder and more defined. Not to mention, the formula is smudge-proof so it lasts all day long.
It’s available in 10 different shade pairs and a little goes a long way with this formula. If your arches need minimal touch-up, you’ll want to apply with light strokes. However, if your brows are sparse or patchy, going in with a heavier hand will give you more depth of color to fill in the gaps.
This cult-favorite brow gel fills in, fluffs up, and grooms brows all in one stroke. It’s truly an all-in-one product that can transform brows instantly. The gel formula contains itty bitty microfibers that stick to the skin and brow hair to give a volumizing effect. Now, that doesn’t mean your brows will look teased. It simply means the hairs on your arches will appear fuller and thicker. Along with distributing microfibers, each swipe of this gel slightly tints the hairs with waterproof color that stays locked-in rain or shine. The best part about this formula is that it works on all brow types — thin or thick, full or sparse.
It’s no surprise that Anastasia Beverly Hills has two products on this "best of" list. After all, the makeup guru behind the brand, Anastasia Soare, basically made brow makeup a thing. This creamy pomade helps to sculpt, define, and shade your brows while keeping them natural-looking. It’s one of Amazon’s top-sellers in the brow filler category and the pomade has garnered a 4.7 out of five stars on Sephora. It’s truly a fan-favorite.
It’s best for those who want to perfect their brows without a ton of work or time, making it a go-to choice for women who have mastered the 15-minute makeup look (raises hand!). If you have oily skin or live in a hot climate, this pomade is a must-try. It’s waterproof, so no matter how much you sweat, your brows will look flawless. (Related: This Waterproof Mascara Stays On Through Every Cry, Swim, and Sweat)
If pomades, powders, and gels seem a bit too complicated for you or you’re new to filling in your arches, try a brow pencil. It’s as simple to use as drawing a line and most formulas are forgiving if you get a little heavy-handed. This luxury option is loved for its ability to create precise, hair-like strokes. It’s dual-ended with a razor-thin pencil on one side and a spoolie on the other for getting stray hairs in line. This pencil allows you to fill in gaps or bulk up your brows for a fuller, thicker look in no time. And since the pencil is retractable, you don’t have to worry about carrying around a pencil sharpener for the sharpest point. It even offers a universal shade that works on all hair colors and skin tones.
Stila’s Stay All Day line really means what it says, no matter the formula. That’s why this is the top pick for locked-in color even if you go for a jog, take a dip, or run through a rain shower. The brush-tip pen makes it easy to handle when applying light strokes, and the product truly glides on like butter — no tugging or pulling here. The formula is infused with honey, aloe leaf, and chamomile extract to condition the hair and skin while you wear. (Related: The Best Setting Sprays for Makeup That Won't Budge)
You’ve likely seen this coveted brow gel pop up on your Insta-feed once, twice, or a dozen times. That’s because this little white tube has become the answer for those naturally bushy, Cara Delevingne-esque brows you've been dreaming of for years. There aren't many bells and whistles in this formula, but it’s becoming a tried-and-true staple in the brow category for good reason. It gives the same effect of a hair pomade: a flexible hold that doesn’t flake or stiffen, but truly stays in place for hours. And even though the formula looks dense, it’s light as a feather once you apply. And best of all, it’s the secret to the brushed up, feathered brow look you've seen strutting down the runway season after season.
If you struggle with little to no brow hair, don’t fret. This long-lasting tint gives a temporary effect of microblading, minus the pain and investment. For under $15, you can get this temporary brow tattoo that you can apply daily for fuller-looking brows in minutes. The steps are simple. You apply the gel over the shape of your brows, allow it to set for 20 minutes (aka while you’re getting ready for the day), and peel off the sticker-like gel to reveal your new arches. If any of the formula is out of place, you can easily clean it up with a cotton swab. (Related: The Best Eyebrow Makeup If You're Just Not Ready for Microblading)
