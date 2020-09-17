The 10 Best Eyebrow Fillers for Every Type of Brow

If you’re new to brow makeup, you should start with a pencil or marker. These are the most foolproof and basically involve drawing small, line-like strokes throughout the brow to make them appear naturally fuller. Next up are gels and pomades, which are often found in little tubes with spoolies similar to your favorite mascara. These are another option for newbies or makeup minimalists because they give the brows color and shape, but it’s pretty hard to overdo it with these formulas. And, finally, the most challenging of the bunch: Powders. While your instinct may be to apply it like an eyeshadow, the application actually takes a little more patience and, well, skill. But anything is possible with practice and time, right?