Dermatologists tend to recommend going with chemical exfoliants over physical exfoliants, says Dr. Skotnicki. "Physical exfoliants can be unnecessarily abrasive and harsh on the skin, and this damage can then lead to dryness and irritation," she says. "Physical exfoliants can cause micro-tears resulting in skin damage over time, leaving it prone to irritability." If you do want to go with a scrub, take a look at the ingredient list. "It's best to avoid the more abrasive scrubs with harder ingredients like nut shells and fruit pits because they are more abrasive to the skin," says Dr. Skotnicki. If you want to go with a scrub, you're better off with formulas that incorporate sugar particles or biodegradable water-soluble beads as their abrasive, she says.