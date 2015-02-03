There’s no better way to prove to the world that you prioritize #selfcare than slathering on a creamy face mask on a Sunday night—and posting it on your Instagram Story. But aside from the aesthetic they add to your profile, face masks have physical benefits, too: They give your skin the undivided attention and quality time it needs to recuperate, or as Sandy Skotnicki, M.D., the founding director of the Bay Dermatology Centre in Toronto, puts it, face masks slowly deliver an active ingredient to your skin over time.

And while Marisa Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D, a dermatologist based in New York City, says most face masks can be used by most skin types (those with sensitive skin should gradually incorporate products into their routines), there’s no harm in using a mask formulated to treat your specific needs. So whether you’re looking for a product to brighten your tired skin or ease redness and inflammation, these are the best face masks for your skin type, condition, or concern, according to dermatologists.