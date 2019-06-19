The 11 Best Sunscreens for Your Face, According to Customer Reviews
If you're headed into summer, packing for a tropical destination, or are simply on the hunt for a face sunscreen that won't break you out, you're in the right place. While it's definitely a good idea to stock up for sunny weather, you should actually be wearing sunscreen daily—yes, even when it's gloomy and overcast, or when you're staying inside all day. If you’re tempted to use just any sunscreen on your face, you might want to reconsider.
While the active ingredients that block UV light are identical in body and face sunscreens, facial options usually have additional perks, such as anti-aging, hydrating, brightening, anti-acne, or antioxidant benefits, explains Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Another key difference: Body sunscreen can often be super thick, and slathering it on your face could clog your pores or leave a white cast. (If you do have clogged pores, try one of these gadgets for clearer skin.)
With so many formulas on the market now, there's a product to address every skin type and personal preference. Besides lotions, you can pick from creams, gels, powders, and even sunblock sticks, which can all be equally effective if used properly, notes Dr. Zeichner. That being said, keep in mind powder sunscreens should not be used by themselves, but can offer additional protection when combined with traditional sunscreen, he adds.
No matter which type you choose, it's critical to apply enough. Dr. Zeichner's rule of thumb is to use a quarter-sized dollop for the full face. He also recommends choosing a face sunscreen that is labeled as "broad-spectrum"—meaning, it protects against both sunburn-causing UVB rays and skin cancer-causing UVA rays—and has SPF 30 protection minimum. (Psst, also always check the expiration date, so you don't end up with a gnarly burn.)
If you have sensitive skin, Dr. Zeichner suggests sticking to mineral sunscreens, which tend to be less irritating. Those with acne or oily skin should choose oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas. If your skin is dry, look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or oat extract to add moisture back to the skin barrier. And if anti-aging benefits are your priority, many face sunscreens are designed for mature skin and contain botanicals, antioxidants, vitamin C, or niacinamide to brighten and further protect skin from free radical damage.
To that end, check out this guide to the best sunscreens for face from Amazon that won’t leave you looking like a ghost — and that tackle specific skin concerns from acne to aging.
Best Face Sunscreen for Oily Skin or Acne: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
A favorite of both Amazon shoppers and celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, this EltaMD face sunscreen works wonders for oily and acne-prone skin, including those who don’t love the feel of regular sunblock. The lightweight, zinc oxide formula feels like a normal moisturizer, so it won’t leave your face sticky, white, or greasy—customers say they can barely tell it’s sunscreen, and that it absorbs all the oil on their face and doesn't break them out.
Best Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin: Coola Face Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
This velvety, nourishing sunscreen is infused with organic ingredients like rosehip oil and shea butter that will soothe even the most sensitive skin. The Coola face sunscreen comes in both tinted and untinted, goes on smooth, and keeps faces shine free on hot days. Customers with extremely sensitive skin say they don’t experience any irritation with this face sunscreen, and it actually feels good to put on. (Related: The Best Rosehip Oil Beauty Products for Softer, Brighter Skin)
Best Face Sunscreen for Dry Skin: Cerave 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Hydrating sunscreens don’t have to leave a greasy film—that’s why a lot of Amazon shoppers think this moisturizing SPF from CeraVe is the best sunscreen for your face. The derm-favorite brand's face sunscreen is broad-spectrum, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and filled with nourishing ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide, which work to moisturize flaky skin. One customer with dehydrated skin and rosacea touts it for creating a healthy, dewy glow that doesn't look at all oily.
Best Tinted Sunscreen for Face: Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen SPF 50
Wearing a full face of makeup to the beach seems unnecessary, but sometimes a little tint is nice to help lightly conceal blemishes and trouble spots. This non-greasy Australian Gold sunscreen has a light and subtle coloring that will seamlessly blend into your skin, leaving a powdery, clean feel. Plus, if you aren’t big on makeup, this face sunscreen will even out skin tone while providing crucial sun protection.
Best Face Sunscreen for Under Makeup: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen
If you have oily skin or tend to get a bit shiny in your T-zone, this mattifying face sunscreen will help you stay grease-free throughout a warm day. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen is dry to the touch and works to absorb excess oil on your skin without drying it out. Plus, it’s water resistant, fragrance-free, and won’t cause breakouts. Shoppers even say that the matte effect makes it perfect for wearing alone or under makeup.
Best Anti-Aging Sunscreen for Face: Neutrogena Age Shield Face, Sunscreen Lotion
A sunscreen for your face that works extra hard to keep those fine lines in check? Yes, please. Neutrogena’s Age Shield sunscreen has a super protective SPF rating of 110, and it’s made with a special technology that shields skin up to six-layers deep from the sun's rays. Amazon reviewers swear this is the best UV protection product for your face, so it's definitely worth a 1-click purchase. (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Moisturizers to Use Every Morning
Best Face Sunscreen for Calming Redness: Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer with SPF 30
If you suffer from skin redness, finding a non-irritating sunscreen that will actually soothe your skin can be tough, which is why Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer is one of the best sunscreens for your face. The SPF 30 face lotion is sought after for its calming effects—its soy formula helps to reduce skin blotchiness, discoloration, and uneven texture. You'll love how bright it makes your skin look, how quickly it absorbs, and how effectively it works as sun protection.
Best Natural Sunscreen for Face: Purito Centella Green Level Unscented Sun SPF50+ PA++++
If you're trying to stick to cleaner formulas, look no further than this pick, which has earned nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The Purito Centella Green Level Unscented Sun SPF50+ PA++++ is a broad-spectrum, unscented natural sunscreen free of chemical ingredients that could irritate your skin. It also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica, an extract that restores the moisture balance of the skin and helps with the formation of collagen. (Related: These Natural Sunscreen Options Will Make You Forget About Chemical Sunblocks)
Best Mineral Sunscreen for Face: Acure Radically Rejuvenating SPF 30 Day Cream
The Acure Radically Rejuvenating SPF 30 Day Cream is a reef-safe, mineral sunscreen that not only protects you from getting fried (thanks to the broad-spectrum zinc formula), but is also rich in antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients (think: turmeric, ferulic acid, and vitamin C) to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. While zinc tends to have a reputation for leaving a white cast on skin, reviewers swear this one absorbs super easily.
Pro tip: Dr. Zeichner recommends mineral sunscreens for patients to use when wearing a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic since zinc forms a physical barrier between the skin and the face mask.
Best Face Sunscreen for Any Skin Tone: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Possibly the only completely clear formula on the market, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 guarantees invisible application, which Amazon shoppers say makes it a great option for any skin tone. The sunscreen protects against both UV rays from the sun and blue light from your devices, and is also scentless, rich in antioxidants, and lightweight enough to be used as a primer under your foundation or on its own.
Best Drugstore Sunscreen for Face: Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion
Made with a protective layer of antioxidants, the Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion helps prevent both skin damage and skin aging caused by the sun. The broad-spectrum formula is also made without oxybenzone and octinoxate—meaning, it’s reef-safe—and smells like a tropical getaway, thanks to a light fragrance consisting of jasmine and coconut. Amazon reviewers are obsessed with the affordable, drugstore pick, calling it everything from their "go-to sunscreen" to the sunblock they use on their whole family (babies included).