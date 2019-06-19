If you're headed into summer, packing for a tropical destination, or are simply on the hunt for a face sunscreen that won't break you out, you're in the right place. While it's definitely a good idea to stock up for sunny weather, you should actually be wearing sunscreen daily—yes, even when it's gloomy and overcast, or when you're staying inside all day. If you’re tempted to use just any sunscreen on your face, you might want to reconsider.

While the active ingredients that block UV light are identical in body and face sunscreens, facial options usually have additional perks, such as anti-aging, hydrating, brightening, anti-acne, or antioxidant benefits, explains Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Another key difference: Body sunscreen can often be super thick, and slathering it on your face could clog your pores or leave a white cast. (If you do have clogged pores, try one of these gadgets for clearer skin.)

With so many formulas on the market now, there's a product to address every skin type and personal preference. Besides lotions, you can pick from creams, gels, powders, and even sunblock sticks, which can all be equally effective if used properly, notes Dr. Zeichner. That being said, keep in mind powder sunscreens should not be used by themselves, but can offer additional protection when combined with traditional sunscreen, he adds.

No matter which type you choose, it's critical to apply enough. Dr. Zeichner's rule of thumb is to use a quarter-sized dollop for the full face. He also recommends choosing a face sunscreen that is labeled as "broad-spectrum"—meaning, it protects against both sunburn-causing UVB rays and skin cancer-causing UVA rays—and has SPF 30 protection minimum. (Psst, also always check the expiration date, so you don't end up with a gnarly burn.)

If you have sensitive skin, Dr. Zeichner suggests sticking to mineral sunscreens, which tend to be less irritating. Those with acne or oily skin should choose oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas. If your skin is dry, look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or oat extract to add moisture back to the skin barrier. And if anti-aging benefits are your priority, many face sunscreens are designed for mature skin and contain botanicals, antioxidants, vitamin C, or niacinamide to brighten and further protect skin from free radical damage.

To that end, check out this guide to the best sunscreens for face from Amazon that won’t leave you looking like a ghost — and that tackle specific skin concerns from acne to aging.