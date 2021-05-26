The Best Face Toner for Every Skin Type

Best Toner for Normal Skin: Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner

This toner has a cult-following because, well, it's that good. It's packed with glycolic acid to exfoliate and brighten skin for a lit-from-within glow, while aloe vera and ginseng work to soothe and hydrate so that you're not left with a stinging, cracked-skin feeling. It also helps to reduce the appearance of pores and reduce acne by purifying the skin. And, it's suitable for all skin types, making it a great pick for people with "normal" skin.

One reviewer wrote: "It's like some miracle face potion that has completely revamped my skin-care game. My pores appeared smaller, my skin was smoother and brighter, and the tone of my face was a nice balanced glow from chin to forehead."