The 10 Best Dermaplaning Tools for Softer, Younger-Looking, More Radiant Skin

Best for Eyebrows: Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool

Buy It, $5 for 3 (was $7)

Some dermaplaning tools reach into the $100 range, but Schick's proves you don't have to spend more than $5 bucks to give the method a try. The drugstore brand knows razors, and on top of being one of the most affordable face tools out there, it's one of the best for areas you really don't want to mess up, like all-important eyebrows.

That's thanks to the handy precision cover it comes with; you just slip on the plastic protector, and it transforms the inch-long blade into a detailer, perfect for cleaning up small spaces. Shoppers appreciated the addition, with more than 100,000 decreeing the tool worth a five-star rating, and 349 of them specifically mentioning its ease for brow shaping. (Related: How to Do Your Own Eyebrows at Home)

"Hats off to whomever came up with the ingenious 'brow attachment cover!' It makes brow shaping both easy and safe," wrote one reviewer. Another said, "I was even able to do under my brows with the plastic protected top, and not fear I was going to hack my brows off. My face feels so smooth from removing the hair and dead skin — so much dead skin. If you feel comfortable enough, save your money going to the esthetician and go get these now."