Whether you have a lengthy skin-care routine in place or get by with just a few hero items, you still might want to consider adding a facial essence to your rotation. While you may be trying to weigh the advantages of using a facial essence on your skin versus it being another bottle to schlep to the gym or during travel, it can actually benefit your complexion — especially if you tend to suffer from dryness — and help the ingredients in your other skin-care products penetrate better.