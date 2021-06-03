The 11 Best Foundations for Oily Skin, According to Experts and Reviews

Best Overall: Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Foundation

This full-coverage, waterproof foundation is perfect for concealing imperfections and blemishes while keeping greasiness at bay. The matte finish has a touch of dewiness so your complexion still looks natural and skin-like. Also nice: The formula stays put for up to 24 hours, thanks to the flex-fit complex technology that uses powder to absorb excess oils so your makeup doesn't smudge or fade throughout the day.

One reviewer wrote: "I have extremely oily skin, so I thought I'd give this a try. I'm really impressed with how well it stays put and how it really does stay matte all day long. Even through sweating and the Houston humidity, at the end of the day, it still looked as good as when I first put it on."