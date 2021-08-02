The Best Foundations for Aging Skin, According to Experts and Reviews

Maybelline New York Age Rewind

Made with goji berries, caffeine, and glycerin, this foundation seems to rewind the years to make you appear younger. It firms, smooths, hydrates, and evens skin tone, and also contains SPF 18 to defend against UV rays. But, because of the lightweight consistency, you can still layer sunscreen under or on top for extra protection.

One reviewer wrote: "This is my go-to makeup, [I] have used it for a long time. People think I am so much younger than my age because it really protects your skin and covers all the little flaws without it looking like I have any makeup on at all."