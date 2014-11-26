The Best Gift Ideas for Men, Foodies, Fashionistas, and Fit Women in Your Life

By Shape Editors
November 26, 2014
Gadgets, gear, and so much more! Our 2014 holiday shopping guide has genius gift ideas to please everyone on your list, from your boyfriend to beauty-obsessed best friend
Fitness Gifts: Affirmat Yoga Mat

Affimat
This comfortable, stylish yoga mat is emblazoned with a motivational message to power you through the day, providing both inspiration and a solid foundation for your next "om." (First time doing yoga? Read our 12 Top Tips for Beginner Yogis.) ($76; affirmats.com)

Fitness Gifts: Harley Pasternak Minimus 00 Training Shoes

New Balance
Celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, is ready to help you bring your workout to the next level with these limited edition training sneakers. Designed for ultimate comfort and support, these stylish shoes are a must-have for any fitness fanatic. ($90; newbalance.com)

Fitness Gifts: Nike Vision Command Goggles

Nike
Hit the slopes in style with these high-tech goggles from Nike Vision. With full UV protection and anti-fog technology, you can kiss squinting goodbye while taking after the pros. Not wild about yellow? They come in array of colors and sleek styles. ($240 to $330; nike.com)

Fitness Gifts: Lululemon Reversible Party Bomber Jacket

Lululemon Athletica
This limited edition Lululemon jacket is the ideal gift for any yogi with a busy schedule (that'd be all of us). Wear it as a black zip-up for a comfy, low-key look or turn it inside-out to show off the gold sequin print. ($118; lululemon.com)

Fitness Gifts: Alala Beanie

Carbon 38
Stylish, functional, and perfect for a run! Pick up this beanie for the friend who doesn't comprimise fashion while breaking a sweat. ($45; carbon38.com)

Fitness Gifts: Gap Athletica Metallic Vest

Gap Athleta
A down vest that's comfortable and warm enough to sustain cold temperatures, and also cute enough to wear while running errands? We're sold. ($178; athleta.gap.com)

Fitness Gifts: ASICS Felicity Fleece Headwarmer

ASICS
For the girl who refuses to let winter get in the way of her morning run, this headwarmer—made with ASICS' Thermopolis® LT fabric—will make her look forward to an a.m. jog even more. She'll stay cozy and warm, plus the headwarmer's ponytail opening makes it a functional accessory! ($18; asics.com)

Fitness Gifts: Fusion Fitness Dream Body Cardio Series

Fusion Fitness
Fusion Fitness—a Kansas City, MO-based fitness studio (and one of our 5 Up-and-Coming Fitness Studios)—presents this dream body cardio series workout, the ultimate gift for the friend who loves her at-home workouts. This set features five cardio and muscle-sculpting classes that tone your whole body. ($130; fusionfitness.com)

Fitness Gifts: Nixon Swamis Backpack

Back Country
Whether you're hiking a trail or embarking on a multi-day excurision, this unisex backpack will get get you going in style and comfort. It's durable and spacious enough to stash away your Hiking Gear Essentials for Your Next Adventure. Perfect for any hiker. ($42; backcountry.com)

Fitness Gifts: Under Armour Qualifier Woven Jacket

Under Armour
With their powerful "I Will What I Want" campaign, Under Armour has made waves in the fitness world. For the fit and fierce woman on your list, this breathable, lightweight-yet-sturdy jacket will take her wherever she needs to go—rain or shine. ($80; underarmour.com)

Fitness Gifts: Adidas Stella McCartney Pure Boost Shoes

Adidas
Cushioned but not too soft, these sleek sneaks provide fast energy that will help you go that extra mile—plus, you'll look sharp on the way. ($160; adidas.com)

Fitness Gifts: bkr Water Bottle

bkr
The founders behind bkr wanted a water bottle that was durable, eco-friendly, and trendy. So they created these silocone designed glass bottles, inspired by the latest fashion trends and the beautiful things in life. ($30; mybkr.com)

Home Gifts: Importika ROK Espresso Maker

Importika
Attention, coffee lovers! Craft a cup of joe that fits your high standards by controlling the grind’s strength and freshness with the ROK Espresso Maker. It takes five minutes or less to brew. ($199; importika.com) Also, check out these 10 Surprising Facts About Caffeine.

Home Gifts: Contigo Autoseal Pticher with Ice Core and Infuser

QVC
Give your wine, water—or any beverage for that matter—a burst of flavor with this infused fruit pitcher. This is a gift every hostess would be happy to get. ($28; contigo.com)

Home Gifts: Blue Bottle Bi-Weekly Coffee Subscription

Blue Bottle Coffee
Every coffee lover's dream is to find their favorite blend on their doorstep. Enter Blue Bottle's gift subscription service, which allows you to choose the bag size, type of blend, and number of shipments so your friend can wake up to fresh coffee delivery. ($13; bluebottle.com)

Home Gifts: Lorna Jane "Active Living" 2016 Diary

Lorna Jane
This bright diary from Lorna Jane is equal parts inspirational and practical. Check out the nourishing seasonal recipes and "move challenges" while staying organized in 2015. ($39.99; lornajane.com)

Home Gifts: Nutribullet Pro Watt Blender

Kohls
Any blender can make a smoothie, but the Nutribullet provides more than just a healthy drink. Its sharp blades cut through seeds and all parts of fruits and vegetables so you can enjoy every last nutritional benefit. ($130; kohls.com)

Home Gifts: Paderno Spiralizer 4-Blade

Williams-Sonoma
Wonder why we're so obsessed with the spiralizer? Once you learn to turn zucchini, carrots, and more into thin "angel-hair"-like noodles, you'll see. This gadget adds a fun twist to your favorite pasta and salad dishes. ($50; williams-sonoma.com) Your next step: whipping up these 12 Sensational Spiralized Veggie Recipes.

Home Gifts: Starbucks Flower Mug

Starbucks
Fact: Coffee tastes better when it's inside a cool mug. The Starbucks Dot Collection make a great last-minute—but totally welcome—gift. Whether you like your joe iced or hot, there's a design and style to match every personality. ($11; starbucks.com)

Home Gifts: Pottery Barn Cheese Board

C.Wonder
This cheese board from Pottery Barn completes any holiday party table setting. We can't get enough of the natural wood either! ($69; potterybarn.com)

Home Gifts: Kate Spade Larabee Dot Flutes Set

Kate Spade
Leave it to Kate Spade to produce elegant champange flutes adorned with sweet polka dots and sleek detail. This set of four is the perfect addition to any winter table setting. ($50; katespade.com)

Home Gifts: Herbal Tea Set

Uncommon Goods
Want a gift that nourishes mind and body? This holistic tea set comes with 15 different options ranging from herbal to organic green. Bonus: The set includes the reusable tea bags. ($40; uncommongoods.com)

23 of 53

FitBit
The Fitbit Charge is the latest in the brand’s line of activity trackers. The multi-function display shows the time and your incoming calls, as well signature stats like steps, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep duration. ($130; fitbit.com)

Tech Gifts: Urban Outfitters Keychain With USB Flash Drive

Johnathan Adler
The career-driven pal on your list will never lose important files again thanks to this USB flashdrive keychain by Urban Outfitters. Great for a stocking stuffer, the colorful design also makes this product the ultimate affordable yet chic tech accessory. ($26; johnathanadler.com)

Tech Gifts: The Stellé Audio Pillar

Stellé
Style, luxury, and sound come together with this speaker by Stellé. It provides high-quality sound, a 15-hour rechargeable battery, and bluetooth techonolgy. The sleek design makes it a must-have accessory for any room of the house. ($299; stelleaudio.com)

Tech Gifts: Bandolier iPhone Case

Bandolier
Choose from more than 20 Bandolier iPhone cases and chains. The back pocket or sliding case lets you stash an ID, credit card, and gym pass, turning your phone into a hands-free mini-purse. ($70; bandolierstyle.com)

Tech Gifts: Kodak PixPro SP360 Action Camera

Kodak
Upgrade your Instagram feed with full-circle photos and videos. The Kodak PixPro SP360 Action Cam views in four ways: dome, segment, ring, and panorama, so you capture every angle of your snowboarding run, ice-skating outing, winter hike, and other active experiences. ($350; kodakpixpro.com)

Tech Gifts: Happy Plugs Deluxe Edition Headphones

Happy Plugs
Not only do these Happy Plugs headphones offer high sound quality, but they come in array of fun prints and colors (like leopard and rose gold), blending fashion and tech seamlessly. ($40; happyplugs.com) Give these as a gift, then find the right earbuds for you with The Best Headphones for Every Situation.

Tech Gifts: Blue Lounge Sanctuary 4 Docking Station

Blue Lounge
Say sayonara to carrying around every single cable needed to charge your devices (and fighting for the only available outlet at the airport). This minimalist docking station is compatible with every tablet and smartphone—and runs on enough juice to charge four devices at once. ($100; bluelounge.com)

Tech Gifts: Mosaic Photo Album

Mosiac
Here's a gift that's customized, inexpensive, and thoughtful: The award-winning Mosaic takes photos from your Apple or Android device and allows you to create a physical photo book in minutes. Just pick 20 photos and your album will arrive on your door step in a few days. It’s the fastest photo album you’ll ever make. ($20; Mosaic.com)

Tech Gifts: Lulu Guinness iPad Case

Diane Von Furstenberg
This trendy eyelash cover is the perfect addition to the busy woman's on-the-go gear. She won't have to worry about style (or her screen cracking)—only which movie (or workout!) to stream. ($85; luluguinness.com)

Style & Beauty Gifts: Laura Mercier Body & Bath Duet

Laura Mercier
Because everyone deserves a little bit of pampering. With soothing elements of honey and musk, this bath and body duo will make her feel like she's at a top-notch spa. It's perfect for relaxing after HIIT or a long run. ($50; lauramercier.com) Read 7 Cold-Weather Beauty Indulgences for Your Skin for more holiday beauty treats.

Style & Beauty Gifts: FRESH Tinted Lip Treatment

FRESH
Keep your pout looking smooth and soft during the blustery winter with Fresh Cosmetics' popular lip polish and treatments. ($24; fresh.com)

Style & Beauty Gifts: Sseko Wanderlust Shawl

Sseko
Keep warm and cozy with this shawl from Sseko Designs. The wintry pattern adds a lovely touch to this scarf that looks good, feels goos, and does good—Ssesko provides work and educational opportunities to women in Uganda. ($100; ssekodesigns.com)

Sponsored: Ralph Lauren Dress

Andrew Marc
An elegant leather dress to take you from a holiday party to a New Year's Eve bash. We're loving the way this dress is flattering and chic. ($125, macys.com)

36 of 53

Style & Beauty Gifts: Bloomingdales Cozy Texting Gloves