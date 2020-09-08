The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Strands shedding like crazy all of a sudden? Experts share what might be the cause — and the best treatments and hair growth serums to try.

Everyone experiences some type of hair loss and shedding; on average, most women lose 100 to 150 hairs per day, scalp expert Kerry E. Yates, creator of Colour Collective previously told Shape. This generally goes unnoticed, via the hair that ends up in your brush or on your bathroom floor, but if you start to see serious clumps falling out while you're washing your hair, this can be a sign of a bigger issue. Similarly, sudden and drastic thinning of your strands — even if they're not shedding — can also be concerning, yet is also very common. (See: How Much Hair Loss Is Normal?)

That being said, there are a plethora of hair growth serums and other leave-in treatments that can help. Unlike wash-out shampoos, these work by penetrating the scalp, where they can do any number of different things based on the particular formula, explains Gretchen Friese, a trichologist for BosleyMD, a company that specializes in hair loss and restoration. "They can increase circulation, remove toxins and debris from the follicle to create a better environment for healthy growth, or even reactivate a dormant follicle so it will start growing hair again," she says. Most people experiencing some type of hair issues can benefit from using one of these treatments, most of which can be used either all-over or just on targeted areas where you're noticing thinning, she adds. (Psst, this is the scalp serum Ashley Graham swears by for strengthening her weak baby hairs.)

There's no shortage of hair growth serums to choose from, all of which boast a variety of different ingredients. Hill recommends seeking out plant-based options for more preventative measures and to help ward off thinning in the first place; rosemary extract, CBD, and curcumin are a few good options, says Friese. Keep in mind that there's only one ingredient, minoxidil, that's FDA-approved to actually grow new hair, says Howard Sobel, M.D., New York City-based cosmetic dermatologist and director of Sobel Skin. (FYI, it's the active ingredient in Rogaine and is available both OTC and by prescription.)

Ahead, eight of the best hair growth serums and leave-in treatments worth trying in your quest for fuller, thicker, more luscious locks. (FWIW, here are some additional tips on how to style thinning hair.)

Rene Furterer Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum

Hill is a fan of this lightweight serum, which uses a variety of plant-based ingredients (including lemon essential oil) to boost scalp circulation. Since continued use of any of these treatments is essential for best results, Hill also likes how simple this is to apply. To that point, it also needs to be used just once per week for three months. (Related: The Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair, According to Experts)

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

"This serum can visibly increase hair density up to 50 percent while reducing loss from combing and washing by up to 76 percent in four months," says Friese. This is thanks to several unique ingredients not found in many other hair growth serums — namely, mung bean and red clover, which have been shown to help inhibit the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT, a hormone that plays a role in hair loss), and nicotiana benthamiana, an Australian plant whose proteins have been shown to increase the density of hair roots, she explains.

Pura D'Or Hair Thinning Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer

An Amazon fan-favorite boasting over 2,300 five-star ratings, this features many of the ingredients experts recommend. The 15 different actives include (but are not limited to) biotin — which Friese says can strengthen the hair follicle — and circulation-boosting and DHT-inhibiting caffeine. A targeted nozzle makes application easy, and reviewers rave about how much it improves the thickness and overall quality of their hair.

BosleyMD Follicle Energizer

This powerhouse serum relies on a litany of different ingredients to improve the look and feel of your strands. "Protective botanical extracts make for thicker, fuller-looking hair, biotin strengthens, while rosemary extract helps to reduce scalp inflammation and increase circulation," says Friese, who advises using it on targeted areas rather than all over. "With this product, I like to tell people, 'if you want hair, put it there.'" (Related: 10 Products That'll Make Your Thinning Hair Look Thick AF)

Aveda Invati Advanced Scalp Revitalizer

For those seeking instant gratification, this treatment is choice. It instantly thickens and lifts hair at the root, making strands appear fuller right away. Over time, the plant- and herb-based formula works to support the keratin in your hair, helping to ward off breakage and subsequent shedding.

Groh Stimulating Scalp Serum

This hair growth serum relies on a blend of ergothioneine — a mushroom-derived amino acid — and vitamin D2. "Humans only get these nutrients from our diets, since the body doesn't produce them naturally, which makes this topical treatment an excellent choice for hair issues caused by dietary deficiencies," says Hill. Also nice: It helps rebalance and soothe the scalp, ideal for anyone who may be fighting flakes as well.

Pronexa Topical Hair Loss Serum

Another hugely popular option on Amazon, this earns rave reviews for working quickly and effectively (and reviewers also love the pleasant scent). It uses a patented pea sprout extract that's rich in nutrients good for your scalp and hair. According to a brand-backed clinical study, 95 percent of users noticed reduced hair loss after three months, though the brand does offer a complete money-back guarantee if you're not totally satisfied with your results.

Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam

