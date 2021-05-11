To grasp why hair masks are so beneficial to dry and weak hair, it helps to understand how hair health deteriorates in the first place. Each strand has an outer layer called the cuticle, which resembles a row of scales up close. The cuticle functions as a protective gatekeeper — it controls how much moisture or hair product can penetrate or escape the strand depending on how raised the "scales" are. When something such as heat or color application damages your hair, it can chip away at the cuticle, says Laura Polko, celebrity hairstylist and Nature Lab Tokyo brand ambassador. And when the cuticle becomes compromised, that allows moisture to more easily escape, often resulting in dry, frizzy hair. Styling habits aside, curly hair types are at a disadvantage when it comes to retaining moisture simply because ripples in hair can also cause tiny tears in the cuticle. This is where hair masks come in — they can help fill those cracks in the cuticle, repairing and restoring hair to a greater extent than conditioner alone, says Polko. (Related: Cardi B Shared the DIY Hair Mask She's Used to Grow Her Hair)