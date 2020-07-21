The Best Hair Removal Creams for Silky, Smooth Results Without Burns, Razor Bumps, or Ingrown Hairs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While there is nothing and no one stopping you from keeping your body hair (because it's beautiful!), if it's just not your jam (that's ok too!), finding the right hair removal method can take a lot of trial and error. Shaving might reward you with instantly smooth skin, but it's a habit that needs to be repeated almost daily to ward off prickly limbs. Not to mention, it can leave you with nicks, razor burn, and pesky ingrown hairs. Monthly waxing appointments are time-consuming—and, well, painful. Electrolysis, or laser hair removal, offers long-lasting results, but, unfortunately, it has a price tag to match.

Well, have you considered hair removal creams? The formulas have come a long way since the goopy, stinky mess you might have tried in your teens. Plus, this hair removal method is quick, pain-free, and suitable for almost everyone. (Loyal to your razor? Explore the best shaving creams, gels, and oils recommended by derms.)

How Exactly Do Hair Removal Creams Work?

Basically, hair removal creams work by creating a chemical reaction when applied to hair. "This chemical reaction causes the hairs to swell and breaks the keratin proteins and disulfide bonds, which leaves the hair weak or dissolved in the hair follicle," explains Diane Madfes, M.D., dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Once the bonds are broken, hair can simply be wiped away, without the need for a razor or tweezers.

Hair removal creams, also called depilatory creams, dissolve the hair at the surface of the skin, similar to shaving. However, these creams go a step further and actually penetrate into the hair follicle, so the hair breaks off lower into the skin's surface than shaving. This means you can go a few more days in between treatments (praise hands)—but the results still won't last as long as waxing, which yanks the hair completely from the root. (If you prefer waxing, but can't get to the salon, try the best at-home wax strips, according to customer reviews.)

What Are the Benefits of Hair Removal Creams?

If you're worried about using a hair removal cream on or near your more delicate areas like the upper lip and bikini line, you should know that they are safe to use on all parts of the body. If you've never tried one before, do a patch test on a small area on your inner arm, and wait 24 hours to ensure there is no irritation before proceeding with using the product, says Dr. Madfes.

Have sensitive skin? Dr. Madfes recommends creams that contain an anti-inflammatory ingredient, such as aloe vera, vitamin E, chamomile, or almond oil, to decrease irritation. While most people can use hair removal creams, those with skin conditions such as eczema or those who develop hives easily may want to be extra cautious, advises Dr. Madfes. Also, never use them on sun-tanned skin and be sure to protect with sunscreen post-treatment since the chemicals in the creams can make your skin photosensitive, she adds.

The best thing about hair removal creams, though: They're super affordable and easy to use from the comfort of your own bathroom, making them a genius method for saving you time and cash. (Want to save $$$ on another effective hair removing device? Reviewers say this $7 dermaplaning tool is better than a wax.)

The Best Hair Removal Cream, According to Customer Reviews

Whether you're looking for an option for your face, legs, or bikini line, there's a formula for you. So, toss that razor and try one of these top-rated hair removal creams instead.

Best Facial Hair Removal Cream: Sally Hansen Creme Hair Remover Duo Kit

Image zoom AMAZON

Since the skin on your face is thinner and more delicate than the skin on your body, aftercare is essential. This cream not only removes peach fuzz and reduces the appearance of hair regrowth, but the kit also comes with a second-step lotion that's infused with plumping collagen and moisturizing vitamin E to hydrate, protect, and keep skin healthy-looking. One reviewer with sensitive skin noted that there was no redness post-use, and another applied it to their upper lip, chin, and unibrow and raved that the results looked as good as a wax. (Find more facial hair removal products, tools, and services here.)

Best for Underarms: Nair Glides Away Hair Removal Cream

Image zoom AMAZON

The stick formula makes it easy to coat unwanted underarm hairs (or anywhere else on your body for that matter). Turn the dial to dispense the product, swipe on, and wait 3-10 minutes for the cream to work its magic. Then, gently wipe away the cream and hair with a damp washcloth. One customer with "crazy sensitive skin" said it was gentle enough to use on their underarms and bikini area, and that "the deodorant style bottle makes it perfect for applying." Another shopper with "SUPER sensitive skin" wrote the cream didn't burn them and worked well to even remove thick, coarse hair.

Best for Bikini Area: Nad's Sensitive Hair Removal Cream

Image zoom AMAZON

As anyone who has ever waxed or shaved ~down there~ knows, the skin around your bikini line can be sensitive AF. This formula seamlessly removes hair and is packed with soothing and hydrating ingredients—including melon, aloe vera, avocado oil, and honey—to prevent redness and irritation. A reviewer swears it's the answer for those with sensitive skin or prone to razor burn or ingrown hairs: "I used this on my bikini area 3x and haven’t had any issues!!"(Psst... if you don't want to use cream around your vajayjay, here are 8 bikini trimmers for a super close shave without the razor burn.)

Best for Legs: Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Removal Gel Cream

Image zoom AMAZON

With a solid 4.3 rating on Amazon, this gel-cream formula is packed with a hydrating combo of aloe vera and vitamin E, so it removes hair quickly without causing your skin to freak out (translation: perfect for sensitive skin) and leaves you feeling silky smooth. One customer shared that it removed their leg hair with zero allergic reactions, and another said the cream left their legs smoother than shaving with a razor.

Best for Coarse Hair: GiGi Hair Removal Lotion

Image zoom

Enriched with cocoa butter, natural oils, and vitamin C and E, this lotion removes hair and moisturizes skin to leave it positively glowing post-treatment. Plus, cucumber and aloe vera extract soothe and calm the skin so you're not left red and blotchy. But the biggest win is that this lotion formula won over consumers with its ability to remove even stubborn, thick, coarse hair. One shopper said: "I have coarse hair, so it's been hard to find a hair removal lotion that works well. It's strong enough for my legs, but gentle enough for my bikini area. Even if I leave it on longer than it says by mistake, my super sensitive skin has never broken out."

Best Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream: Neomen Hair Removal Cream

Image zoom AMAZON