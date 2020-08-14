Whether you already use it or not, texture spray is a real hair savior. It can up your game if you have a piece-y lob, create effortlessly messy waves with a few spritzes, add some serious volume to fine, limp strands, and be used on basically any hair length.

ICYDK, dry hair texture sprays do exactly what they say: add texture to your hair. Not only do they create definition and texture, but some sprays even keep oily roots in check (yep, they can act as a dry shampoo, too) and double as a hairspray, providing hold without the stiffness. And if you're wondering if your hair could actually benefit from texture spray, that would be a ~hard yes~ from stylists. "All hair needs some lift on the roots," says celebrity stylist Dimitri Giannetos, who's worked with stars like Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, and Joey King. And luckily, texturizing sprays "help build body and hold style," Giannetos points out. (Psst, here are 10 products that'll thicken up thinning hair.)

If you're feeling inspired to give it a shot, but don't know where to start, Giannetos shares tips and tricks for how he personally uses texture spray. For all hair lengths, other than pixie cuts (don't worry, I'll get to that!), he uses a volumizing mousse (Wella EIMI Root Shoot happens to be his fave) on the roots of towel-dried hair. From there, it depends on length: "If my client's hair is very long, I use the texture spray when the hair is dry," notes Giannetos. "Then you can curl the hair or use any hot tools," he adds. For shorter lengths—this includes pixies, bobs, and shoulder-length chops—he suggests using a spray throughout damp, towel-dried hair. "If you have a shorter length, you want to avoid the hair feeling stiff," cautions Giannetos. "You can spray the damp hair everywhere, and then just rough dry it (with a hair dryer) and use some pomade or hair spray once it's dry," he adds. (Also, check out this step-by-step guide to air drying your hair.)

Even if you aren't a huge fan of hair products—after all, many can make your locks feel greasy, stiff, and hard-to-the-touch—texture spray is the one styling product that deserves a spot in your hair-care routine. Shop the best texture sprays that'll give you effortless texture, body, and hold without the crunch.

Best Overall: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

There's a reason why this texture spray is so pricy: it's a stylist favorite and, simply, one of the best. In addition to being Giannetos' go-to, it's earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Oribe's formula builds incredible volume and acts as a dry shampoo without any powdery residue—so feel free to spray it without fear when you're trying to make your blowout last. Also nice: It contains lots of good-for-your-hair ingredients, including antioxidants (kiwi and passion flower extracts and mango, to name a few!), as well as the brand's signature complex of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts that protect the hair from oxidative stress and keratin deterioration.

Best Budget: L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It High Lift Creation Spray

This drugstore spray is a wallet-friendly option that still packs a volume-infused punch. It's great for applying to towel-dried hair, since it also provides your locks with heat protection to prevent damage from hot tools. It has a soft, workable hold that will make styling your hair a total breeze. Oh, and it also has an impressive 4.5 rating on Amazon. (Related: 6 Quick-Drying Microfiber Hair Towels That Prevent Frizz and Breakage)

Best for Softer Texture: R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray

For a softer, more natural hold, this spray is the way to go. It contains zeolite and silica, both of which create only the slightest amount of grit to create voluminous texture, so you can still easily run your fingers through your hair without totally messing up your work. As an added bonus, it also features calendula oil to lock in moisture, so hair looks shiny and healthy. Perhaps the best part is that it leaves your hair smelling like a dream, since it's fragranced with notes of cardamom, pineapple, tangerine, lavender, bamboo, and blonde woods. Amazon customers love the lightweight hold and fresh scent.

Best for Short Hair: TIGI Catwalk Bodifying Spray

Another one that gets Giannetos' stamp of approval, this texture spray by TIGI is his go-to for clients with shorter hair. Giannetos applies it to damp strands and, after drying hair, it ends up creating a subtle hold that doesn't feel stiff or crunchy as a result. After spraying it throughout towel-dried tresses, he suggests styling with a brush and a hair dryer (or a handy dryer brush combo).

Best for Color-Treated Hair: Christophe Robin Instant Volume Hair Mist with Rose Water

This spray is intended for people with fine, thin, or color-treated hair. It nourishes the hair with vitamin A and vitamin E, as well as rose water, which is super gentle and helps protect color. Many Sephora customers recommend spraying it on damp hair and then blow drying for the best results. One reviewer summed it up perfectly: "I love this spray! It gives me so much volume, and it gives me the best blow out every time. Plus, there's no residue or sticky feel. My hair is so soft and smooth. I have fine hair and not a lot of it, so this is perfect. I spray it on damp hair at my roots and comb it out and let it sit for a few minutes and then go in with my Drybar drybrush, and it's the easiest blowout ever!" (Related: How to Give Yourself a Great Blowout at Home)

Best Smelling: Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray

Intended to texturize and refresh hair, Amazon shoppers say this texture spray is ideal for use on both freshly dried hair or hair that's about a few days post-wash. It boasts a clear formula (so no chalky residue), absorbs light oils, is safe for color-treated strands, and creates texture and separation for fuller styles. Not to mention, reviewers rave about how good it smells! (On the other hand, if your hair could use a moisture boost, these are the best oils for your hair type.)

