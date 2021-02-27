The 8 Best Head Wraps and Sleep Bonnets to Protect Your Hair at Night

While your sheets and duvet might be comfortable and even cute, cotton pillowcases and fabrics are known for drying out hair overnight, especially if you're not covering or protecting your strands properly. "The overnight goal for hair wellness is to retain as much moisture in the hair as possible," says Ohio-based dermatologist Hope Mitchell, M.D., F.A.A.D. "Cotton-containing pillowcases or head wraps will absorb moisture from the hair," drying out strands and making them more prone to breakage. Not to mention, as you toss and turn at night, the friction between your pillowcase and hair weakens the hair follicles, which can also result in further breakage, knots, and extremely frizzy locks.