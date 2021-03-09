The Best Heat Protectant Sprays, According to Customer Reviews

Heat protectant sprays work by forming a barrier over the hair cuticle (the outer surface of a hair strand) so you don't damage your locks. How exactly? "Basically, when you wash your hair, the cuticles of the hair are left open," says celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos, who tames the manes of A-listers like Camila Cabello and Meghan Trainor. Things like hot steam, wetting the hair, or using most shampoos will open the hair cuticle, while conditioning, deep conditioning, and using cold water will close it. But to ensure extra protection, heat protectant sprays can also help seal the cuticle. "Heat protectants help to close the cuticles so all the heat doesn't go inside the hair follicle — it basically creates a wall to the hair!" If you don't use a heat protectant prior to hot-tool styling, the cuticle can crack, fray, and lose its protective ability.