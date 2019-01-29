The Best Hydrating Face Masks for Dry, Thirsty Skin
How much do we love a good face mask? Let us count the ways. One, there's no shortage of options to choose from, from sheet masks to sleeping masks, at price points that work for every budget. Two, they work. Loaded with active ingredients, they're meant to deliver a hefty dose of them in a short amount of time, which is why they're such a great add-on to your standard skin-care routine. And, of course, few things are as relaxing and luxurious as taking the time to treat yourself to one (self-care for the win).
And while there are formulas to address any and every complexion concern, masks are a particularly great way to quickly treat dry skin. "When your daily cream isn't enough, and you're in need of a more intense boost of moisture, a mask can soothe, calm, and most importantly, hydrate, your skin," says Chicago-based dermatologist Jordan C. Carqueville, M.D. "They're especially useful in dry climates, during the winter, and even on an airplane," she adds, suggesting that you look for formulas with ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturizing and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, and soothing colloidal oatmeal. Quench your parched skin with any one of these 10 top picks.
Tata Harper Moisturizing Mask
Clean beauty queens will appreciate that this formula is 100 percent natural, with organic ingredients that hydrate, soften, and smooth skin's texture, and help minimize the look of fine lines. Apply a thin layer all over, leave on for ten to fifteen minutes, then tissue off any excess—you don't even need to rinse.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask
Sheet masks are an especially good option when you need to hydrate fast. Keeping the skin covered helps the active ingredients penetrate even faster and more effectively. In this case, hyaluronic acid is the key player, attracting moisture to and holding it in the skin, to keep your complexion looking and feeling softer, smoother, and plumper.
Erborian Bamboo Waterlock Mask
True to its name, this gel mask uses bamboo to help trap moisture in your skin. Amino acid–rich bamboo sap hydrates, while bamboo fibers contain proteins and lipids that help your skin maintain its natural moisture. Also nice: It works equally well as a mask (rinse off after 10 minutes) or as a leave-on treatment.
Peter Thomas Roth Blue Marine Algae Intense Hydrating Mask
Ice, ice baby: The star of the show here is antarcticine, a glycoprotein that comes from Arctic glacial ice and helps prevent moisture loss. Mineral-rich microalgae and sea water also hydrate, as does blue marine algae, which pulls double duty helping protect your skin from environmental damage.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Apply this gel mask (which works for all skin types, not just dry, FYI) before bedtime, catch some zzz's, and wake up to quenched, glowy skin. It's that easy. Ionized mineral water delivers moisture while you sleep, and, as a bonus, the calming scent helps you chill out and relax. Beauty sleep, indeed.
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask
Swap out your standard night cream for this mask twice a week. Thanks to glacial water, avocado butter, and hyaluronic acid, it deeply moisturizes while you sleep, leaving your skin super hydrated for 72 hours.
Simple Water Boost Hydrating Sheet Mask
This water-based hydrating sheet mask combats dryness, dullness, tightness, and roughness in just 15 minutes. We also like that the natural fiber mask adheres perfectly to your face, so there's no need to worry about it slipping off. And for less than the price of your morning cup of coffee, you can stock up on these to your heart's content without breaking the bank.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
The social media world went bananas when this mask launched last year, the brainchild of influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores. But the Instagram hype is well-deserved; the vitamin/ceramide/antioxidant-infused formula delivers a burst of moisture to thirsty skin in just 10 minutes. A touch of peppermint and orange oils make it feel just slightly tingly (in a good way) and give it its addicting scent.
Avène Soothing Moisture Mask
When your skin isn't just dry, but irritated and red, too, reach for this cream formula. Safflower seed oil hydrates, while mineral-rich Avène thermal spring water helps to quickly calm irritation and inflammation. Leave it on for up to 15 minutes, then wipe off any excess.
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Overnight Firming Mask
OK, this may not be called a hydrating mask, but trust us, it is. So much so that it's clinically proven to lock in hydration and prevent moisture loss for up to eight hours, and increase hydration for up to 24 hours (thank you, hyaluronic acid). Meanwhile, alfalfa extract helps combat sagging and wrinkles—and who doesn't want that?
