How much do we love a good face mask? Let us count the ways. One, there's no shortage of options to choose from, from sheet masks to sleeping masks, at price points that work for every budget. Two, they work. Loaded with active ingredients, they're meant to deliver a hefty dose of them in a short amount of time, which is why they're such a great add-on to your standard skin-care routine. And, of course, few things are as relaxing and luxurious as taking the time to treat yourself to one (self-care for the win).

And while there are formulas to address any and every complexion concern, masks are a particularly great way to quickly treat dry skin. "When your daily cream isn't enough, and you're in need of a more intense boost of moisture, a mask can soothe, calm, and most importantly, hydrate, your skin," says Chicago-based dermatologist Jordan C. Carqueville, M.D. "They're especially useful in dry climates, during the winter, and even on an airplane," she adds, suggesting that you look for formulas with ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, moisturizing and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, and soothing colloidal oatmeal. Quench your parched skin with any one of these 10 top picks.